Hello, friends and truth-seekers! Welcome to this week's episode of Wins of the Week. Let’s dive into the positive changes unfolding across the globe!

This week, we're highlighting victories that demonstrate courage, accountability, and the unstoppable power of people standing together for truth. From political appointments that could transform public health, to groundbreaking legal wins that hold the powerful accountable, and citizen actions that inspire resilience, the tide is clearly turning.

We'll explore the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services and his vision for a healthier America. You'll also hear about a courageous salon owner turned legislator, Shelley Luther, and her fight for freedom during the COVID lockdowns. We'll celebrate a significant legal win for employees fired over vaccine mandates and share stories of whistleblowers like John Bolenbaugh, who have sacrificed everything to protect communities.

Let’s dig into these inspiring stories that show how truth and justice are prevailing. We’re excited to have you with us as we share the wins that fuel our collective hope and determination for a brighter future!

Wins of the Week – November 16, 2024

Political

President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 14 said he is “thrilled to announce” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services. “For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” “HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country,” Trump wrote. Kennedy has said that he would revamp the National Institutes of Health to focus on what’s causing autism, autoimmune diseases, and neurodevelopment diseases instead of developing drugs and serving as an incubator for pharmaceutical products. Kennedy has said that if given the chance, he will dismiss the officials who lead those agencies and appoint replacements who will “turn them back into healing and public health agencies.” (Click Here) Charges Dropped Against Canadian Hero Randy Hillier. (More Info) Dr. Peter McCullough has called on Trump to REPEAL the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act. This would strip Big Pharma of its liability shield, making them accountable for injuries caused by their products. Dr. McCullough said - “Americans deserve safe vaccines. And when they are applied, the company should stand behind their products, and they should have this liability shield removed.”Dr. McCullough also urged President-elect Trump to pull the COVID jabs off the market. “They have not had the safety track record America wanted to see. And sadly, so many have suffered injuries, disabilities, and even death.” Vigilant News COVID Dissident Wins MASSIVE Lawsuit | The Daily Dose #10 - Woman fired for refusing the COVID jab wins a jaw-dropping $12 million jury verdict against her ex-employer… Read more JD Vance, the Republican Vice President-Elect, has made the bold suggestion that the United States might reconsider its support for NATO if the European Union attempts to regulate U.S. social media platforms. Vance relayed an incident involving a top EU official who threatened Elon Musk for allowing former President Donald Trump on the platform. Vance argued that America’s participation in NATO should be contingent on the alliance’s respect for free speech, a core American value. (More Info) Elon Musk predicts that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be “gone” in the 2025 election. In a November 7 post, Musk reveals he expects Trudeau’s defeat in response to a request from British Columbia businessman Robert Ronning for Elon to help Canadians oust the anti-freedom, anti-life, and anti-family leader. (More Info)

Telling It Like It Is

RFK Jr. set a journalist straight on the topic of vaccines. Kennedy stated: "My position on vaccines... is that vaccines should be tested, like other medicines. Of the 72 vaccine doses now mandated for American children, none of them, not one, has ever been subject to a pre-licensing, placebo-controlled trial. Other medicines are required to do that, and we should have to do that for vaccines. If I'm wrong, show me the test. Show me the study. You won't be able to, because there are none. That means that we don't know what the long-term risks are." (More Info)

In a stunning segment on Germany’s MSM Welt, the government was openly criticized and the unvaccinated were declared the winners during the COVID-19 pandemic. The segment, featuring columnist Hans-Ulrich Jörges, called for public apologies from key government officials who perpetuated the narrative that the pandemic was solely a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” In a powerful call for accountability, Jörges named prominent figures who should come forward and apologize including all those who championed the phrase ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Jörges said: “I think they should now publicly apologize for it. I want to see someone stand up, have the courage, and say, I was wrong back then, I’m sorry, now I see what has happened to many people because of this, I apologize.” (More Info)

New data from the National Institutes of Health reveal the agency and its scientists collected $710 million in royalties during the pandemic, from late 2021 through 2023. These are payments made by pharmaceutical companies to license medical innovations from government scientists. Almost all that cash — $690 million — went to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the sub-agency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 260 of its scientists. OpenTheBooks.com was forced to sue to uncover the royalties paid from September 2009 to October 2021, which amounted to $325 million over 56,000 transactions. (More Info)

Kennedy's prediction at the beginning of Covid were bang on. He predicted the vaccine would be sold as 100% effective, then this would gradually be reduced. Also, that the shot would be sold that one shot would give life-long immunity. Then this too would be gradually softened until it would be declared that shots are needed yearly if not more often. I’d say he called it. (More Info)

An article by Dr. Russell Blaylock published in Surgical Neurology International states: “The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most manipulated infectious disease events in history, characterized by official lies in an unending stream lead by government bureaucracies, medical associations, medical boards, the media, and international agencies. We have witnessed a long list of unprecedented intrusions into medical practice, including attacks on medical experts, destruction of medical careers among doctors refusing to participate in killing their patients and a massive regimentation of health care, led by non-qualified individuals with enormous wealth, power and influence. For the first time in history medical treatment, protocols are not being formulated based on the experience of the physicians treating the largest number of patients successfully, but rather individuals and bureaucracies that have never treated a single patient—including Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, EcoHealth Alliance, the CDC, WHO, state public health officers and hospital administrators.” (More Info)

John Leake stated in an article on Dr. Peter McCullough’s substack: “Anyone who has seriously studied medical history understands that rigorous public sanitation and antibiotics are the true vanquishers of infectious diseases, and NOT vaccines. The Vaccine Cult was born and promulgated during a time when most of humanity lived in squalor. Enormous advances in sanitation, clean water, modern washing appliances for bed linens, etc., have revolutionized public health. Moreover, many infectious diseases that formerly killed children are now easily treatable with antibiotics and other medical advances. And yet, vaccines remain a Sacred Cow.” Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake NATO & Vaccines: The Twin Sacred Cows On February 9, 1990, U.S. Secretary of State James Baker assured Mikhail Gorbachev that if the Soviet leader would cooperate with German unification, NATO would not expand “one inch eastward.” This was just one of many assurances of Soviet security made by Western leaders to Gorbachev and other Soviet officials throughout the pro… Read more Dr. Trozzi's WCH Global Child Alert sheds light on the WHO’s initiatives, including the “Big Catch-Up” campaign and the “Immunization Agenda 2030.” In this concise and impactful video, Dr. Trozzi also delves into the stark realities of 100 years of vaccine history, offering a critical perspective on their impact and legacy. (Watch Here)

Citizen Action

Shelley Luther was jailed for a week after she kept her salon open despite COVID lockdowns. Now, she has secured a seat in the Texas House. “From the jailhouse to the Texas House,” Luther wrote on X following last week’s victory. Luther won 77.7% of the vote. Luther was featured in the national news after she was arrested in 2020 for reopening her hair and nail salon despite COVID lockdowns. She was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $1000 for each day her salon was open after a court ordered it closed. At the time, Luther said that, contrary to Dallas County Judge Eric Moye’s denunciation of her decision as “selfish,” it was intended to prevent her children and employees “from going hungry.” “If you think law is more important than kids being fed, go ahead with your decision. But I’m not going to shut the salon.” Almost a year after Luther was jailed, the Texas Supreme Court declared that the county’s temporary restraining order on her was too vague to enforce and thus voided the order holding her in contempt of court. (More Info)

"Canary in the (Post) Covid World" has just been released. 37 authors from around the world contributed including Canadians Tamara Lich, Shawn Buckley, Dr Charles Hoffe, Dr Julie Ponesse, Jason Christoff, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Regina Wateel, Dr. Sam Dube, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. Kat Lindley, and many other notable figures in the international truth and freedom Community. (More Info)

John Bolenbaugh worked for a major oil company. Native Elder Leonard Crow Dog invited John to Standing Rock to educate people on the potential hazards of oil spills. John was fired from his job after his courageous stand to protect communities for being poisoned. For years, John traveled America making sure toxic spills were cleaned up properly at a huge risk to his health and safety. He went on to become a whistleblower and advocate for safe oil drilling and delivery. John is against chemical cover-ups of contamination that destroy ecosystems, cause cancer, kill animals, and harm innocent people. He was instrumental in exposing America's largest inland oil spill cover-up in Marshall/Kalamazoo, Michigan. Miki Willis shares that John has worked tirelessly for years until his life savings ran out. He is now struggling to save his family home. After all he’s done for our country, the least we can do is help John and his family in this time of urgent need. Please consider helping John and his five daughters save their home in time for Christmas. Please take a moment to look into John’s crowdfunding campaign and contribute any amount to support this good man and his family.

2,000+ pages of unredacted documents leaked from the Robert Koch Institute (German CDC) were presented in the German Bundestag on 02 November 2024. The documents prove that covid is an orchestrated scam. According to Dr. Rima - "They liberated the information onto the internet at 4:00am, arranged for thousands of people to download the 10 GB of information. By the time the press conference was held the police could do nothing about it. They couldn't seize computers. Thousands of people had downloaded it and then shared it and those people's contacts shared it again. They had used their FREEDOM MICE... I've been talking about riding your freedom mouse." (More Info) This summer, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) confirmed the legitimacy of its leaked crisis management protocols after a Berlin court ruled in favor of Multipolar Magazine. The unredacted documents, first revealed in July 2024 by journalist Aya Velazquez, were deemed authentic and admissible as official records in future legal proceedings. This ruling strengthens the credibility of the leaks and underscores tensions between transparency and public trust in health crisis management. Join Dr. Mark Trozzi and Christof Plothe DO as they explore the implications of this evolving story. (Watch Live-Stream)

Legal

A woman fired by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for refusing the COVID-19 vaccination has been awarded more than $12 million in damages. A jury awarded Lisa Domski $10 million in punitive damages, $1 million in non-economic damages, $1.375 million in front pay damages, and $315,000 in back pay damages. Jurors said that Blue Cross Blue Shield illegally discriminated against Domski when the company denied her request for an exemption from its policy requiring COVID-19 vaccination. The jury found the company also illegally terminated Domski over the lack of COVID-19 vaccination. According to Domski’s attorneys, because she worked from home, the company could have accommodated her safely. They said Blue Cross Blue Shield also denied more than 500 other religious accommodation requests and fired hundreds of employees in addition to Domski over vaccine refusal. Blue Cross Blue Shield said it did not discriminate against Domski and said her religious beliefs were not sincere. The jury saw it different. Seems another 500+ are in line for millions. (More Info)

Louisiana’s U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of the State of Missouri, allowing additional discovery in the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit, which scrutinizes government collaboration in social media censorship. Initial findings from the limited discovery available at the preliminary injunction stage revealed an extensive network of censorship involving more than a dozen agencies and over a hundred government officials, possibly implicating many more yet uncovered. These agencies were reportedly directed by the White House to manipulate social media content, particularly contradicting the federal government’s stances on issues from COVID-19 to electoral processes. The depth of the Biden Administration’s involvement in these censorial activities likely would have remained hidden without this lawsuit. (More Info)

The FLCCC Alliance announced that its co-founders, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik, are seeking to join the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons’ federal lawsuit against the American Board of Internal Medicine and other board-certifying organizations as well as the Biden Administration. This lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Galveston, TX, seeks to hold accountable entities that have not only censored but retaliated against physicians for advocating evidence-based approaches to patient care that are contrary to public health agency directives. The lawsuit contends that board-certifying organizations, including the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Family Medicine, and the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology, have acted in concert together and with the federal government to suppress and retaliate against physicians with dissenting viewpoints, thus infringing upon First Amendment rights. The case against ABIM and its co-defendants was originally dismissed by the District Court but was reinstated by the Fifth Circuit in its opinion that expressed strong concern about the suppression of medical viewpoints.

Lawyers with the Democracy Fund have achieved a significant legal victory, successfully reopening six additional Quarantine Act tickets issued to members of an Amish community in Grey County Ontario. One of the most alarming cases involved the posthumous conviction of a married Amish man. Not only did the government obtain a conviction after his death, but a lien was placed on the marital property, compounding the family’s grief and financial burden. TDF's legal team successfully reopened this ticket, along with the ticket issued to his wife. The TDF’s legal team has been successful in ensuring that, to date, all Quarantine Act-related liens registered on their clients' property are removed. This allows clients to move forward with the legal process without the immediate financial burden that these liens would impose on their families. (More Info)

Also due to the work of the Democracy Fund, charges have been withdrawn against St. Catharines resident Terri Haydar, for gathering in public in 2021. Terri Haydar, a retired correctional officer, and founder of Mama Bears, was charged for attending a peaceful protest in April 2021 under COVID-19 legal restrictions. With The Democracy Fund's legal help, she has had all charges withdrawn. TDF Lawyers maintained that Haydar's case should not be pursued due to a lack of public interest. Last week, the Crown agreed. This decision marks a significant step forward for civil liberties during a period of contentious and heavy-handed pandemic-related laws. (More Info)

Medicine

Texas AG Ken Paxton has initiated another lawsuit against yet another Texas doctor for prescribing hormone treatment to minors in violation of the state’s ban on gender-affirming care. Paxton accuses Dr. Brett Cooper, an associate professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern Medical Center who also practiced at Children's Medical Center Dallas, of prescribing various levels of testosterone cypionate to 15 patients between the ages of 14 and 17. despite the state’s ban, which took effect Sept. 1, 2023. Paxton said Cooper has prescribed hormone treatment to patients as recently as Sept. 25, and that patients filled prescriptions as recently as Oct. 8. Paxton also accuses Cooper of misrepresenting diagnoses and billing codes through diagnoses such as “precocious puberty” or “endocrine disorder” to treat patients for gender dysphoria.