I recently had the chance to share my journey with Life Site News, detailing the challenges I've faced while standing up for medical ethics and science in Canada. Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, my goal has been clear: protect the public from a harmful genetic experiment, which many know as the COVID-19 "vaccine." This has meant facing severe pushback from powerful institutions, specifically the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

Unmasking the "Kangaroo Court" System

Since my suspension from clinical medicine, I have fought relentlessly against the CPSO's attempts to revoke my medical license. I am not alone in this struggle; many esteemed professionals, including Dr. Peter McCullough, have stepped forward to offer expert testimony in my defense. Yet, the CPSO has systematically tried to discredit their testimonies, blatantly attacking anyone who dares support me. The hearings I endured can only be described as "kangaroo courts"—a predetermined judgment hiding behind a façade of procedural fairness.

This unbalanced system also drains resources, as I must cover thousands of pages of documents to appeal a decision that was biased from the start. This tactic, known as "lawfare," creates a barrier for those of us who challenge the prevailing narratives by inflating costs, thereby deterring future appeals.

A Disheartening Outcome in the Appeal Court

I had placed my hopes in a real court of law, believing that the Ontario Appeal Court would provide a fair and unbiased hearing. Unfortunately, even this institution declared itself illegitimate, by ruling against Canadians' right to informed consent, genuine scientific inquiry, and ethical standards in healthcare. The decision was a sobering realization, further affirming that systemic bias is deeply entrenched within the judicial process itself. The shift to a virtual hearing, instead of the in-person interaction we originally anticipated, only added to the concerns about transparency and fairness.

Why This Matters to Every Canadian

This fight has always gone beyond just my case. If institutions can silence dissenting voices and force doctors to abandon ethics to retain their licenses, the Canadian healthcare system is at grave risk. We need professionals who are willing to stand up for truth and prioritize patient well-being over blind obedience to bureaucratic demands.

Though this appeal loss was disheartening, I remain committed to highlighting the flaws in our system. This case is about securing the right to medical freedom and ethical practice across Canada, advocating for those who believe in bodily autonomy and integrity in healthcare. Though the court did not rule in our favor, my dedication to protecting patient rights and promoting ethical standards in medicine remains steadfast. This legacy is too vital to abandon, and I will continue fighting for a healthcare system that upholds these core values.

