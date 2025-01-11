As part of the World Council for Health’s (WCH) first international broadcast of 2025, I had the privilege of joining Dr. Tess Lawrie, Christof Plothe DO, and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed to discuss the critical challenges facing humanity and the solutions rooted in the Better Way Principles. This conversation was an opportunity to address the erosion of trust in institutions and share how we can reclaim sovereignty in medicine, law, and society.

For me, one of the most important points is the principle of "act in honor and do no harm." It’s not just a foundation of true law but a guiding value that transcends professions and borders. In these times, where legal and healthcare systems have often failed us, returning to this principle can guide us in rebuilding trust and justice.

We also explored the importance of decentralization and community-driven solutions. Shabnam’s work with children through the "Seeds of Peace" initiative was inspiring, as it highlighted how the next generation can carry forward values of peace and interconnectedness.

The discussion also touched on the misuse of technology, such as AI and surveillance systems, which threaten free will and individuality. We stressed the need to use technology with discernment and stay grounded in human connection and natural solutions.

This broadcast reinforced the power of collective action rooted in ethics, spirituality, and shared humanity. Together, we can rise above challenges, empower each other, and build a better world in 2025 and beyond.

Better Way Today - WCH Team Update 2025 - Why WCH Principals Are Critical In Medicine, Law and Economic

The Better Way Principles

We act in honour and do no harm We do our best to live by this law, and enact the principles within this charter by it. We are free beings with free will We take responsibility for, and control of, our lives, our choices and our health. We are part of nature We recognise that the well-being of people and planet are interdependent and we nurture both in equal measure. Spirituality is integral to our well-being People are spiritual and we thrive when life has conscious meaning and higher purpose. We thrive together We are inclusive and value our diverse, integrated, and collaborative community. We value different perspectives We celebrate respectful discussion as the means to ever more refined knowledge, compassion and wisdom. We use technology with discernment We recognise technology used respectfully will enhance learning and wisdom to benefit people and planet.

