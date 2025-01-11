Better Way Today - WCH Team Update 2025
Explore the current state of the world and how the WCH Better Way Principles serve as a foundation for overcoming challenges and turning our dreams into reality.
As part of the World Council for Health’s (WCH) first international broadcast of 2025, I had the privilege of joining Dr. Tess Lawrie, Christof Plothe DO, and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed to discuss the critical challenges facing humanity and the solutions rooted in the Better Way Principles. This conversation was an opportunity to address the erosion of trust in institutions and share how we can reclaim sovereignty in medicine, law, and society.
For me, one of the most important points is the principle of "act in honor and do no harm." It’s not just a foundation of true law but a guiding value that transcends professions and borders. In these times, where legal and healthcare systems have often failed us, returning to this principle can guide us in rebuilding trust and justice.
We also explored the importance of decentralization and community-driven solutions. Shabnam’s work with children through the "Seeds of Peace" initiative was inspiring, as it highlighted how the next generation can carry forward values of peace and interconnectedness.
The discussion also touched on the misuse of technology, such as AI and surveillance systems, which threaten free will and individuality. We stressed the need to use technology with discernment and stay grounded in human connection and natural solutions.
This broadcast reinforced the power of collective action rooted in ethics, spirituality, and shared humanity. Together, we can rise above challenges, empower each other, and build a better world in 2025 and beyond.
Better Way Today - WCH Team Update 2025 - Why WCH Principals Are Critical In Medicine, Law and Economic
Take advantage of the excellent free resources available to help you and your family achieve ultimate health. Subscribe to our updates, take meaningful actions, discover more live events like this one, and consider donating to support our mission of building a free, fair, and healthy world for all. Visit us at worldcouncilforhealth.org.
The Better Way Principles
We act in honour and do no harm
We do our best to live by this law, and enact the principles within this charter by it.
We are free beings with free will
We take responsibility for, and control of, our lives, our choices and our health.
We are part of nature
We recognise that the well-being of people and planet are interdependent and we nurture both in equal measure.
Spirituality is integral to our well-being
People are spiritual and we thrive when life has conscious meaning and higher purpose.
We thrive together
We are inclusive and value our diverse, integrated, and collaborative community.
We value different perspectives
We celebrate respectful discussion as the means to ever more refined knowledge, compassion and wisdom.
We use technology with discernment
We recognise technology used respectfully will enhance learning and wisdom to benefit people and planet.
Related Material
World Council for Health Overview (Rumble Video)
Learn more about the mission and work of the World Council for Health.
Dr. Trozzi Alert: DNA in the COVID-19 Shots
Critical insights into the presence of DNA in COVID-19 vaccines.
Criminal Genetic Invasion of Humanity
A detailed exploration of the genetic implications of recent medical practices.
Today's Historic Plasmid-Gate Hearing
Key updates from the groundbreaking hearing on genetic plasmid concerns.
The 2 great commandments, Love God and do no harm, these are also found in the Qoran. One has to wonder why some Muslims are hell bent on doing harm. In the West, why do we permit an organisation, a cult like the Freemasons to usurp the charitable status afforded to widows and sons of widows; a bit like looting the homes of victims of disasters.