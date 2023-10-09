Today’s Historic Plasmid-Gate Hearing
MONDAY OCTOBER 9th 2 PM EST (7 PM CET) : Urgent Expert Hearing on C-19 Vaccine DNA Contamination.
Doctors Sucharit Bhakdi, Byram Bridle, Peter McCullough, Jessica Rose, Mark Trozzi, Janci Lindsey, Brigitte König, with Kevin McKernan MSc and Christof Plothe DO
Please watch and share this 52 second message.
MONDAY OCTOBER 9th 2 PM EST (7 PM CET): Urgent Expert Hearing on C-19 Vaccine DNA Contamination
Help spread the word! Download and post on your own social medial and platforms
Related Material
Japanese Prof. Murakami weighs in on Pfizer’s DNA Plasmids, May 2023
1000 peer reviewed articles on “Vaccine” injuries, September 2023