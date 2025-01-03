Reflecting on recent developments in Canada, I’ve been struck by the alarming implications of Bill C-293 and its connection to broader global agendas. This legislation, under the guise of promoting health, represents a significant threat to individual freedoms, food security, and the sanctity of personal choice.

Thanks to Chris and Caroline Pomeroy and The Pembroke Freedom Group for holding this event; Cori Slaughter and Vlad Tepes for recording and sharing the video; the RAIR Foundation USA for posting the video; Finnigan’s Restaurant and Pub for the venue, and Jack and Judy Lapierre for lodging my family and I. Video source: (Click Here)

The Global Parasite Class and "One Health"

Centralized power structures often hide behind noble-sounding initiatives. One such concept, "One Health," claims to integrate human, animal, and environmental health into a unified framework. While interconnectedness is a valid concept at a spiritual level, this initiative manipulates it to justify sweeping control over virtually every aspect of life.

Bill C-293 exemplifies this. Under its terms, any perceived potential health risk could warrant external intervention, granting organizations like the WHO unprecedented authority. Imagine signing away sovereignty, allowing unelected bodies to dictate land use, food production, and even personal medical choices.

The Intersection of Hunger and Coercion

The consequences of such control are deeply concerning. Historically, authoritarian regimes have weaponized food to suppress dissent. Starving populations, desperate to survive, are easily manipulated. During the pandemic, many Canadians faced a similar dilemma—choose between feeding their families or taking a "vaccine" they distrusted.

This is not hypothetical. Provisions within Bill C-293 could enable the shutdown of small farms under the pretext of health emergencies, further centralizing food production and undermining local resilience.

The Fight Against Suppression

For years, ethical voices have been silenced. Physicians like Dr. Patrick Phillips and others who resisted coercion and spoke truth to power faced relentless persecution. Despite this, many of us have persisted, focusing on solutions, education, and advocacy.

Ivermectin, for example, is a proven treatment for various conditions yet remains inaccessible due to regulatory roadblocks. Organizations like the World Council for Health provide protocols and guidelines, but widespread access is still restricted, a stark reminder of the ongoing suppression of effective, affordable treatments.

Building New Systems of Trust

The challenges are immense, but they are not insurmountable. Across the globe, networks of ethical doctors, scientists, and advocates are forming to counteract these authoritarian measures. We’re creating legitimate alternatives—health organizations, educational resources, and even new governance models—that prioritize truth, transparency, and individual rights.

As we face these trials, I’m reminded that the fight for freedom and integrity in health care is far from over. By raising awareness, taking action, and supporting new systems of accountability, we can reclaim our rights and ensure a future where health decisions remain personal and sovereign.

The journey is difficult, but together, we can lay the groundwork for a system rooted in genuine care, informed consent, and respect for human dignity.

