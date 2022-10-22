Boston University Created a Dangerous New Coronavirus
Fauci's NIH and others funded Boston University research that has created a very dangerous coronavirus and an extreme security risk. Dr Mark Trozzi explains the situation.
I am sorry to report that researchers at the University of Boston, funded by Fauci’s hijacked NIH and others , have created a dangerous SARS C0V2 chimeron with the omicron’s high transmission rate, but with severe disease and lethality potential. Here is my 7 minute report and links to all the background material.
Trial Site News article which identifies the researchers and financiers of this diabolic research.
Alex Berenson’s article which downplays the danger of this coronavirus chimeron.
Dr Paul Alexander’s article where he respectfully disagrees with Berenson’s lack of concern.
Dr Jackie Stone | Trozzi Report Episode 3
Omicron, A Gift and a Warning(includes Bill Gates lamenting on Omicron’s ability to naturally immunize the world)
Dr Geert VandenBossche November 2021 warning: “Continued mass vaccination will only push the evolutionary capacity of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein beyond the Omicron version.”
Here is a great article from Wayne Peters of What’s Up Canada on this Wayne and I will discuss this and more on a live stream event here this Thursday October 27th at 7 PM Toronto time. I hope you join us.