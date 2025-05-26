This mortality report issued directly by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reinforces mounting evidence that death rates surged significantly after each round of COVID-19 mRNA “vaccination.” Data from June to September 2022 shows that individuals who received third and fourth booster doses faced the highest all-cause mortality, while “unvaccinated” individuals had the lowest. This revelation, quietly disclosed in a parliamentary response dated September 16, 2024, stands in direct contradiction to public health messaging and raises serious questions about the continued promotion of the injections.

Deaths Increased with Every Additional Injection

PHAC’s own statistics, covering June to September 2022, display a disturbing, yet predictable trend: the more doses an individual received, the higher their likelihood of death. These figures reflect all-cause mortality, meaning they include deaths from any cause—not just COVID-19.

June 13–27, 2022:

Unvaccinated: 23.3 deaths/week

Three doses: 73.3 deaths/week

Four+ doses: 144 deaths/week

July 4–18, 2022:

Unvaccinated: 13 deaths/week

Three doses: 63 deaths/week

Four+ doses: 20 deaths/week

July 25–August 29, 2022:

Unvaccinated: 28.7 deaths/week

Three doses: 109.3 deaths/week

Four+ doses: 46.3 deaths/week

On average, over the full two-and-a-half-month period, the weekly death rate was 81.87 for those with three doses, 70.1 for those with four or more doses, and just 21.67 for the unvaccinated.

A Pattern Too Strong to Ignore

These damning results are not statistical anomalies. They reveal patterns that cut across multiple weeks and dosage levels. They also correspond with the mounting evidence of harm more broadly.

And yet, health officials have continued to push mRNA injections, even expanding eligibility to younger age groups and vulnerable populations. No formal retraction, warning, or public review of the booster campaign has followed PHAC’s admission. They have even made efforts to explain away this data.

Government Excuses Don’t Hold Up

PHAC attempted to diminish concerns around the spike in deaths by claiming that “vaccine” protection had waned, and since most people had received two doses, an uptick in mortality among that group was expected. But this logic fails on multiple fronts.

First, the highest death rate occurred among those who had received boosters, not just the initial two doses. If the protection was waning, then the boosted, who had supposedly renewed their immunity, should have seen improved outcomes. Instead, they died at far higher rates.

Second, only a minority of Canadians took the fourth shot, making it untenable to blame the elevated statistics on a large difference in size between the populations of “unvaccinated” and boosted demographics.

Crucially, the data measures all-cause mortality, not just deaths attributed to COVID-19. This fact alone dismantles the official narrative. If the mRNA injections had genuinely reduced the severity of illness or prevented hospitalizations, a decline in overall death rates would be expected. Instead, deaths rose in direct proportion to the number of doses received, even among those recently boosted.

Delays, Suppression, and Quiet Admission

This data came to light only after a formal parliamentary inquiry by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall demanded answers about rising excess deaths and the lack of timely reporting from Statistics Canada. The government’s delayed and minimal release suggests the information was not shared in good faith, but rather extracted under pressure. The official response, dated September 16, 2024, came around two years after the mortality data from June to September 2022 was collected.

The timing is significant: the fourth dose was actively being promoted during this same period, with public messaging emphasizing its necessity for protection. PHAC’s own data now directly contradicts that claim.

The Narrative Is Collapsing

The Canadian government has quietly confirmed what many have been trying to expose: the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” rollout was not just ineffective—it was deadly. With each additional dose, mortality climbed. Those who resisted the pressure to comply ultimately had the lowest risk of death.

This data demands urgent investigation, an immediate suspension of further rollouts, and full accountability from those who drove the campaign. The truth is now public. The question is whether institutions will finally act, or continue to bury the consequences.

