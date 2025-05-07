A growing body of evidence reveals that the COVID-19 "vaccine" campaign is an act of mass deception and injury. While the medical establishment continues to deny and suppress the truth, the scale of injury and corruption can no longer be ignored. In this clip, Dr. Chris Shoemaker and I demonstrate that this is not a case of accidental harm—it is a coordinated breach of ethics, science, and human rights demanding immediate accountability.

Many thanks to The Lavigne Show, hosted by Jason Lavigne, for hosting this discussion. You can follow Jason Lavigne and the show for more discussions uncovering the truth at:

Alarming DNA Levels Reveal Genetic Manipulation

Independent analysis of COVID-19 "vaccines" has uncovered disturbing levels of DNA contamination far beyond accepted safety thresholds. In Slovakia, Dr. Peter Kotlár reported that in a comprehensive review of 34 injection lots, 50-55% of the content was DNA—not RNA as originally claimed. Safe manufacturing standards allow for no more than 1-2% residual DNA. This level of contamination suggests not accidental oversight, but deliberate genetic tampering. Such high DNA content risks integrating foreign genetic material into human cells, effectively turning recipients into genetically modified organisms. The presence of plasmid DNA, designed to penetrate cell nuclei, amplifies long-term health risks, including autoimmune disorders, organ damage, and potential generational effects on fertility.

Fraudulent Manufacturing Practices Exposed

Evidence shows that pharmaceutical companies, particularly Pfizer, altered their production methods after initial regulatory submissions. Instead of maintaining the controlled processes used for government testing samples, they shifted to cheaper mass production using E. coli bacteria and plasmid DNA. Critical genetic sequences, including SV40 promoter elements known for their gene-editing capabilities, were deliberately omitted from official disclosures. This constitutes clear scientific fraud, as these sequences were later identified through independent genetic sequencing. Regulatory agencies accepted these altered methods without proper verification—betraying public trust and violating fundamental ethical standards.

Widespread Cardiac Damage Confirmed by Global Studies

Emerging studies from Thailand, Switzerland, and Japan reveal unprecedented rates of cardiac injury linked to the "vaccines." A Swiss study found that 100% of vaccinated participants exhibited abnormal heart function, with PET scans showing excessive glucose uptake—a sign of mitochondrial distress and cardiac strain. This condition persisted for six to eight months post-injection, predisposing individuals to myocarditis and other severe heart complications. The data indicates that while only a fraction are formally diagnosed, virtually every recipient suffers damage to the heart, increasing long-term risks of heart failure, arrhythmias, and sudden cardiac events.

Medical Denial and the Urgent Need for Accountability

Despite overwhelming evidence, much of the medical community remains trapped in denial, constrained by institutional pressures and censorship. Hospitals operate under a system that discourages recognition of "vaccine"-induced injuries, leaving patients untreated and vulnerable. The result is a silent epidemic of misdiagnosed conditions—ranging from cardiac issues to autoimmune disorders and cancers—all linked to the toxic mechanisms of these injections.

The time for analysis has passed. Now, with clear proof of fraud, harm, and ethical violations, global prosecutions and medical reforms are imperative. It is time to halt this ongoing crisis and deliver justice.

