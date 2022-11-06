Dr Chris Shoemaker and Dr Mark Trozzi's latest

In 2019 and 2020 Covid did not significantly increase death around the world. Since the injections were rolled out, death is increased dramatically; it is unprecedented. We have not seen this degree of increased death in centuries.

In today’s short video, Dr Shoemaker and I elaborate on this, and look at some of the mechanisms by which these injections serve their intended purpose, which is to kill people.

