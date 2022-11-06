Death in a Syringe | Discussion with Dr Chris Shoemaker
In today’s short video, Drs Shoemaker and Trozzi explore increased death rates, and look at some of the mechanisms by which the covid injections serve their intended purpose, which is to kill people.
In 2019 and 2020 Covid did not significantly increase death around the world. Since the injections were rolled out, death is increased dramatically; it is unprecedented. We have not seen this degree of increased death in centuries.
In today’s short video, Dr Shoemaker and I elaborate on this, and look at some of the mechanisms by which these injections serve their intended purpose, which is to kill people.
