Unprecedented Death and Injury Rates

The introduction of mRNA-based injections has resulted in a staggering number of deaths and injuries. In its first year alone, this injection caused more harm than all traditional vaccines combined over the past 30 years. Historically, vaccines with as few as 12 associated deaths were promptly withdrawn from the market, yet this experimental shot continues to be pushed worldwide despite overwhelming evidence of harm. In Canada and other nations, doctors who raise concerns are persecuted rather than heard, creating a dangerous environment where truth is suppressed.

The Genetic Modification Risk

Research into the contents of these injections reveals alarming genetic modifications. The discovery of an SV40 promoter—a sequence known to facilitate foreign DNA integration into human chromosomes—suggests that recipients of these shots could be subjected to genetic alteration without their knowledge. This represents an unprecedented form of genetic invasion. Shockingly, Pfizer omitted this sequence from their officially submitted plasmid map, indicating intentional deception.

The Role of Spike Protein in Autoimmune Attacks

The spike protein produced by these injections is highly problematic. It remains in the body for prolonged periods, marking cells for destruction by the immune system. This process closely resembles organ transplant rejection, where the body mistakenly attacks its own tissues. Pathology studies reveal spike protein deposits in various organs, including the heart, kidneys, and brain. The consequences include increased autoimmune disorders and a widespread rise in severe health complications.

The Collapse of the Immune System

The injection's impact on immune function is profound. Physicians are documenting alarming drops in CD4 and CD8 T-cell levels, essential components of the immune system. This decline weakens the body’s defenses against infections and cancer. Patients who have taken multiple doses show increased susceptibility to aggressive cancers, reinforcing concerns that these injections compromise the body’s ability to fight off disease.

The Heavy Metal and Contaminant Problem

Independent laboratory analyses have identified unexpected contaminants in these injections, including heavy metals and foreign DNA fragments. These contaminants were not disclosed to regulatory bodies and raise significant concerns about long-term toxicity. The presence of polyethylene glycol, a known allergen, has also been linked to severe reactions in some individuals.



Vaccine-Induced Clotting Disorders

One of the most visible and devastating effects of these injections is the formation of abnormal, rubbery clots in blood vessels. Unlike traditional blood clots, these structures do not dissolve easily and have been found in numerous autopsies. Embalmers and pathologists have reported an unprecedented frequency of these clots, suggesting a direct link between the injections and vascular deterioration.



Connection to Neurodegenerative Diseases

The emergence of prion-like diseases such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease following mRNA injections is another serious concern. These shots appear to trigger misfolding of proteins in the brain, leading to rapid cognitive decline and neurological degeneration. The long-term impact of this effect is unknown, but early indicators suggest a disturbing trend.

Driving Viral Evolution and Disease Enhancement

Rather than protecting against illness, these injections may be facilitating viral mutation and immune system dysfunction. The phenomenon of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) means that vaccinated individuals may experience more severe cases of illness. This explains why highly injected populations continue to see surges in cases and complications despite widespread compliance with booster campaigns.

Recognizing and Addressing the Crisis

The data is clear—these injections are causing widespread harm. Governments, regulatory agencies, and medical institutions must immediately halt their administration, conduct transparent investigations, and prioritize treatments for those affected. Public awareness and resistance to coercion are crucial in demanding accountability for the ongoing medical crisis.

The truth about these injections must be exposed, and those responsible must be held accountable. Until then, individuals must remain vigilant, protect their health, and seek informed medical guidance.