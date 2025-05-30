Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie's avatar
Bonnie
just now

"The “pandemic” merely exposed what was always latent: a managerial state whose job is to manage people, not empower them to manage their own risks."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Viking's avatar
Viking
4h

Hopefully Alberta can forge a free country for themselves and people like myself will be moving there!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture