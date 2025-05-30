This is part one of a three part interview with Bruce Pardy, where he dissects the collapse of legal restraint in Canada during the COVID-19 crisis. Far from being an aberration, he reveals that the authoritarianism seen during the pandemic was the logical progression of Canada's current system of governance—rooted in centralized authority rather than individual liberty. Alberta now has a unique opportunity to start anew by pursuing independence and designing a free, rights-respecting constitutional model.

Bruce Pardy is a professor of law at Queen’s University and Executive Director of Rights Probe, a legal advocacy organization focused on individual liberty and the rule of law. His writing explores foundational legal and philosophical questions surrounding classical liberalism, individual autonomy, the growth of the managerial state, and the clash between individualism and collectivism.

Authoritarianism Was Always a Possibility

The inhumane measures employed during COVID, including lockdowns, mask mandates, and “vaccine” coercion, were not legal overreaches but manifestations of a deeper structural problem: Canada’s governance is built on authority, not truth. Pardy explains that the Canadian legal framework grants sweeping powers to legislative, executive, and judicial branches, which are increasingly aligned in their goals, rather than imposing checks and balances on one another.

The “pandemic” merely exposed what was always latent: a managerial state whose job is to manage people, not empower them to manage their own risks. During COVID, rules were issued arbitrarily by public health officials who had been delegated authority to create policy on the fly. Courts overwhelmingly refused to intervene, validating government action under the premise that those in power had the legal authority to impose such rules—regardless of whether they were scientifically valid or ethically sound.

Legal Alliances and the Illusion of Rights

Pardy explains how The Charter of Rights and Freedoms is widely misunderstood. While it appears to guarantee liberties, its enforcement is contingent on judicial interpretation. And since courts are themselves part of the state apparatus, they often side with the state in deciding where limits lie.

Many of us clung to the belief that our rights would be upheld in court, armed with scientific evidence against mandates. But courts were not interested in scientific accuracy—they were bound by legal structures that prioritize governmental authority. In effect, the system didn’t fail. It functioned exactly as designed—just not in the way most citizens hoped or imagined.

The Collapse of Medical Ethics and Institutional Trust

COVID “vaccine” policies represented not just bad science, but a means of enabling crimes against humanity. Dangerous genetic injections were sold as safe and effective, while those who tried to warn the public—nurses, doctors, ethicists—were censored, smeared, and professionally destroyed.

Public health institutions, regulatory colleges, and courts did not serve as checks on tyranny. They became its enforcers. People like Dr. Patrick Phillips and Dr. Francis Christian faced punishment, while the architects of harmful policy retired comfortably or retained power. This inversion of justice, where truth-tellers are punished and perpetrators rewarded, has eroded faith in every institutional pillar.

Reforming Alberta Toward a Better Future

Given the structural impossibility of reform within Canada’s centralized system, Alberta have good reason to consider separation—not as a reactionary escape, but as a deliberate opportunity to create something new.

Just as the American founders designed a new republic after severing ties with Britain, Alberta could forge a constitution rooted in liberty, restraint, and genuine rule of law. But this would require more than symbolic independence. It would demand a foundational reassessment of governing principles, discarding the authoritarian structures that now define Canada.

Pardy warns that simply shifting control from federal to provincial hands—without rethinking governance—would reproduce the same dysfunction under a new banner. He suggests that Alberta must aim higher to build a constitution that combines the best of classical liberalism and takes lessons from modern failure.

Seizing the Opportunity to Restore Freedom

The COVID era stripped away long-held illusions. The version of Canada that many believed in—one governed by justice, restraint, and individual rights—was a fiction. What passed for rule of law was, in reality, rule by decree disguised in legal language. Yet within this disillusionment lies a rare opportunity: the chance to rebuild on firmer, freer foundations.

Alberta, with its current culture of resistance and deep-rooted frustrations over economic exploitation, seems to be the only region willing to seize that opportunity. The future remains uncertain, but Alberta independence may be the best road to freedom.

