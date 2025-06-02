Dr Trozzi

Laura Kosch
They are playing a game.

They are playing at not

playing a game.

If I show them I see they are, I

shall break the rules and they will punish me.

I must play their game, of not seeing I see the game.

R D Laing

Laura Kosch
Brilliant!! I love how the professor correctly noted that we have all bought into the new dystopian paradigm.

People do not have the right to speak freely BECAUSE they are right.

Free speech is a foundational human right period.

You don’t have to be right to be allowed to speak.

