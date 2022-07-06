My opinion:

Please consider the following problems with the covid injections:

1 The so-called covid- “vaccines” have produced multiples more reports of death than all vaccines for all diseases for all of thirty years did combined.

2 These injections are rendering people at far greater risk for covid-19 disease than people who are not injected. For instance, recent Canadian statistics show 2.5 times higher infection rates in doubly injected people, and more than 3 times higher infection rates in triply injected people, compared to natural people.

3 These injections cause the evolution of the coronavirus variants that are particularly dangerous to the injected people. The injections can enhance the disease and render the victims much more vulnerable to severe disease or death from the virus.

4 These injections generate a plethora of damage to the people who are coerced into receiving them (one, two).

5 Pfizer’s own data revealed that within 3 months of the injections, 3% of the people were dead, 28% were seriously injured either permanently or “ongoing”, and approximately 100% of the babies died in pregnant women whom they injected and reported.

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

¨Pregnancy outcomes for the 270 pregnancies were reported as spontaneous abortion (23), outcome pending (5), premature birth with neonatal death, spontaneous abortion with intrauterine death (2 each), spontaneous abortion with neonatal death, and normal outcome (1 each). No outcome was provided for 238 pregnancies (note that 2 different outcomes were reported for each twin, and both were counted).¨

– Pfizer´s own documentation, page 12

So what is motivating this from the Trudeau regime and Canada’s “Health” Minister Jean-Yves Duclos?

The injections are the problem, not the solution.

Friends, the SARS CoV2 virus that was launched in 2019 had at most a 0.3% mortality rate. In Wuhan, with no so-called “vaccines”, a study of nearly ten million people showed that the infection was essentially over and behind them, naturally, just a few months after they ended their brief lockdown.

Yet the world’s most injected countries, like Canada, still have a problem, and the highest rates of infections and death. Why and how? Here is the explanation which I presented December 12th, 2021 at the World Congress in Brazil: