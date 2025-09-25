In part three of my Morinville presentation I explore the hidden dangers of the COVID “vaccine,” the biological mechanisms behind its harms, and how these revelations challenge the official story of the COVID agenda. The evidence points to clotting, immune collapse, and long-term consequences that demand accountability and care for the injured.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Mission

Engineered Spike Proteins

In the 1960s, researchers identified coronaviruses as particularly easy to modify, making them a convenient platform for genetic manipulation. The spike protein later chosen for the COVID “vaccine” was altered to include features such as the furin cleavage site, which increases toxicity and promotes clot formation. After injection, human cells are directed to manufacture this spike protein. Once displayed on the surface of those cells, it causes the immune system to treat them as foreign. What follows is not only direct cellular damage but also a chain reaction of quasi-autoimmune responses that turn the body against its own tissues.

Vascular and Clotting Damage

Similarly, when blood vessel linings begin producing spike protein, the immune system attacks, stripping away the vessel walls and triggering clotting. This process results in microvascular blockages, pulmonary embolisms, and even ruptures of major vessels. Pathologists have reported vessels so weakened that they tear apart with ease, which is abnormal. Embalmers have also described extracting large, white, rubbery blockages from arteries—substances that differ from natural blood clots and suggest abnormal protein formation caused by faulty genetic readings.

Autoimmunity and Immune Collapse

Spike proteins resemble certain human proteins, including Syncytin-1, which is vital for maintaining pregnancy. This resemblance creates autoimmune reactions that may lead to infertility or pregnancy loss. At the same time, the modified mRNA often produces malformed or fragmented proteins, which drive further autoimmune disease. In addition, repeated injections have been shown to weaken the immune system itself. Critical cells responsible for eliminating infections and cancers decline, creating a state of immune deficiency. Doctors now observe rises in cancers, autoimmune conditions, and severe infections that correlate with this collapse.

Variants and Lasting Consequences

The spike protein itself carries long-term risks that extend far beyond clotting and immune dysfunction. Researchers have raised concerns about prion-like diseases, where malformed proteins spread damage through the nervous system, leading to conditions similar to mad cow or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. The altered proteins also disrupt the delicate balance of the gut microbiome, stripping away beneficial species essential for digestion and immunity. Combined with mounting evidence of neurological injury and rising cancer rates, these patterns reveal systemic harm that will shape public health for years to come. The task ahead is to recognize these realities and optimize care for those already affected.

Related Material