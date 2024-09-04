While presenting at An Injection of Truth in Alberta, I mentioned mechanisms of injury from the C-19 genetic injections. Melinda Richards from TNT radio reached out to me to discuss this further. Here is our brief first discussion.

In this 17 minute interview regarding C-19 genetic injections, we discuss two of the ways they cause death and disease: quasi-autoimmune and autoimmune diseases. We also discuss how persons who are guilty of negligent mass homicide, malfeasance and more, have structured their paper defense, and why we must ensure that they do face justice.

Full video.

Credits

More Melinda Richards Shows. Melinda Richards on X. More TNT News.

C-19 Injection Survival Course Announcement

We are excited to announce a new seven-week live online course designed to help you address the potential effects of the COVID-19 genetic injections. This course will provide detailed strategies and information for managing and countering any adverse effects.