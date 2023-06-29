Coronavirus Bioweapons 1965 to now | Dr David Martin
Covid is genocide - A biological warfare crime - Dr David Martin speaks to the European parliament about the revealing history of patents surrounding SARS-CoV-2.
Here is Dr David Martin’s recent speech to the European Parliament. It is just 20 minutes, but chalk full of damning evidence, going back to 1965. Nature and science were hijacked with no moral oversight. Thanks PVQ for bringing this to the foreground.
Video Bullet points:
Coronavirus manipulation for various purposes began in 1965.
1966 saw transatlantic biologic human experimentation with coronavirus.
The common cold was turned into a chimera in the 70’s.
Pfizer’s first coronavirus Spike Protein vaccine was patented in 1990. (Project warp speed?!)
Pfizer bought votes throughout all government chambers. 1990 they found that coronavirus vaccines do not work. Every publication from 1990 to 2018 showed coronavirus escapes vaccination (That causes antibody mediated selection and antibody dependent enhancement).
2002 patent: “infectious replication defective”coronavirus: a weapon meant to target an individual without collateral damage. This patent filed by University of Carolina Chapel Hill preceded SARS1 by one year. SARS was engineered.
The naturally occurring coronavirus is the common cold.
2003 the CDC patented the SARS coronavirus isolate, contrary to law. Patented the code of a virus from China… that’s a crime. It was rejected until the patent office was bribed.
The RTPCR was identified as a bio-terrorismthreat by Martin in 2002 and 2003.
In 2005 this coronavirus platform was described as a “bioweapons technology”, then “biologic warfare enabling technology”.
10 billion tax payer dollars were funneled illegally into this by Anthony Fauci, since 2005.
Chapill Hill was illegitimately declared “exempted” from the moratorium on gain of function by Fauci and the NIADH.
2016 U of North Carolina at Chapel Hill published “SARS Coronavirus is poised for human emergence”. 2016 article below.
In2017, the expression “there is going to be an accidental or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen” was repeated in the illegal gain of function community. This was premeditated. The world was informed of release coming by 2017, to create acceptance of a “universal vaccine template”.
Nature was hijacked. Science was hijacked. There was no moral oversight.
Martin calls for an end to gain of function research and all weaponization of nature, and an end to corporate patronage of science without 100% liability.
Material from Dr Martin's presentation:
2016: SARS Coronavirus is poised for human emergence. Research published from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2012 calling the chimera “WIV1” (Wuhan Institute of Virology) . “This manuscript describes efforts to extend surveillance beyond sequence analysis, constructing chimeric and full-length zoonotic coronaviruses to evaluate emergence potential.”
Rapid Medical Countermeasure Response to Infectious Diseases: Enabling Sustainable Capabilities Through Ongoing Public- and Private-Sector Partnerships: Workshop Summary. “Daszak reiterated that, until an infectious disease crisis is very real, present, and at an emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored. To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, he said, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of process, Daszak stated.” – from the Forum on Medical and Public Health Preparedness for Catastrophic Events; Forum on Drug Discovery, Development, and Translation; Forum on Microbial Threats; Board on Health Sciences Policy; Board on Global Health; Institute of Medicine; National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2016 Feb 12.