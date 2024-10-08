Call to Action: Stand as a Witness

Join us today at 10 AM (Eastern Time) as lawyer Michael Alexander and I take a stand against the CPSO’s abuse of power. Your presence at this pivotal hearing could help shape the future of justice and ethical medicine in Canada.

Zoom Link: https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/66887919487?pwd=D62oEpf50bCeRpFDgN3WmbyOFdCaGD.1#success

Meeting Passcode: 775651.

Follow Rebel News

Original posting (Click Here)

Tamara Ugolini (Click Here)

Related Material