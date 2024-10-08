CPSO vs. Trozzi: Final Showdown Today at 10 AM (Join the Hearing Live)
After a three-year battle with the CPSO over Canadians' right to freedom of expression, we have finally reached a day that could redefine the future of law in our country.
Call to Action: Stand as a Witness
Join us today at 10 AM (Eastern Time) as lawyer Michael Alexander and I take a stand against the CPSO’s abuse of power. Your presence at this pivotal hearing could help shape the future of justice and ethical medicine in Canada.
