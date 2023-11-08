Pascal Najadi is a retired Swiss Investment banker, film maker, and author. His father Hussain Najadi was an international banker who cofounded the WEF but left in disgust. Hussain also exposed corruption in Malaysia and was assassinated as a result. To survive, Pascal left Malaysia to Switzerland where he has lived and worked since.

Dr Astrid Stuckelberger PD PhD is a scientist, researcher and teachers at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and Lausanne. She has extensive history working within the UN and the WHO. She is a highly credible whistle blower who continues to stand firmly against the covid crimes against humanity.

In this 5 minute video they clearly identify the crimes against humanity that have been committed, and they lead in action to cut off the snake heads in Geneva. If we are to survive and be free, we must extract the also long bodies of these snakes that infiltrate governments and institutions everywhere.

Documentary: Cutting off the Head of the Snake in Geneva

