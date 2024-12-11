1× 0:00 -27:10

Here is part 2 from November 14th in Combermere Ontario. In this audio, I explain some of the main ways that the C-19 genetic injections damage their victims, and practical ways for injection victims to detoxify and survive. In the second half, I explore the bigger geopolitical picture: mass murder by the global parasites, their operatives in Canada, weaponization of the WHO, and our counter strategies to defend humanity, including The World Council For Health, and WCH Canada. Special thanks to Wilma Brethour and everyone who participated in this event including the Combermere Community Center, and Killaloo Radio, a.k.a CHCR-FM which broadcasts on 102.9 FM and 104.5 FM (repeater) in the Ottawa Valley region.

The Damage Done: What We’re Up Against

Over the past few years, countless individuals have been exposed to experimental genetic injections marketed as “vaccines.” These injections, designed with modified RNA and delivered via lipid nanoparticles, have introduced widespread challenges to human health. Unlike traditional infections, these injections force the body to produce spike proteins, which are now understood to be highly toxic and capable of disrupting cellular functions, triggering autoimmune diseases, and causing inflammation and blood clots.

Additionally, the Cleveland study of 2023 showed a clear trend: the more injections an individual received, the more susceptible they became to Covid-19 infections.

With 40 trillion copies of synthetic RNA being delivered into the body, we’re faced with a toxic mechanism that hijacks cellular machinery, creating proteins that damage vital organs, including the heart.

Pathways to Recovery: Clearing the Toxins

Enhancing Autophagy Through Fasting

A key strategy to detoxify the body is promoting autophagy, a natural process where the body removes damaged cells and proteins. Fasting is one of the simplest and most effective ways to accelerate this process. A three- to five-day water fast every few months significantly boosts the body’s ability to clear out spike proteins. Daily intermittent fasting, where all food intake is confined to a six- to eight-hour window, also supports ongoing cellular repair and reduces systemic inflammation. Women of child bearing age, need to cycle their intermittent fasting such that they increase their eating window to between 10 and 12 hours during the second half of their menstrual cycle.

Enzyme Therapy for Protein Breakdown

Certain enzymes have proven effective in breaking down spike proteins. Nattokinase, derived from a traditional Japanese food called natto, is particularly powerful in degrading these proteins. Other enzymes, such as lumbrokinase and bromelaine, can also assist in this detox process. Regular supplementation with these enzymes offers a straightforward way to aid the body in reducing circulating spike proteins.

Blocking and Sequestering Spike Proteins

To mitigate the damage caused by spike proteins, compounds like ivermectin and quercetin can block their interaction with cellular receptors. This effectively neutralizes their ability to harm tissues. Additionally, supplements like N-acetylcysteine (NAC), curcumin (from turmeric), and dandelion root extract help prevent spike proteins from binding to ACE2 receptors, a critical mechanism behind many of the observed health issues.

Building Resilience: A Holistic Approach

Supporting the Immune System

A healthy immune system is foundational to recovery. This involves maintaining optimal Vitamin D levels, consuming a nutrient-rich diet, and staying physically active. Hydration, proper rest, and exposure to fresh air further support overall health.

Moving Forward

The journey to health is not just about detoxifying but also about standing firm in the pursuit of truth and accountability. As we navigate the aftermath of widespread harm, sharing knowledge, building supportive communities, and fostering resilience are crucial steps. Together, we can reclaim control over our health and future.