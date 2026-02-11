Kevin McKernan’s presentation to The World Council for Health outlines a growing body of evidence that residual DNA contamination in COVID-19 “vaccines” is being systematically overlooked by regulators. Drawing on decades of expertise in genomics and DNA sequencing, McKernan explains how manufacturing changes, inappropriate assays (laboratory tests used to detect, measure, or analyze biological material), and overlooked molecular mechanisms may allow biologically active DNA fragments to persist in the body far longer than early claims.

Failed Measurements by Regulatory Bodies

Kevin McKernan explains that regulators did not simply fail to measure DNA contamination; they measured the wrong thing. Agencies rely mainly on qPCR assays that look for small, specific pieces of plasmid DNA, such as the kanamycin resistance gene. These fragments are easy to test for but are not the type of DNA most likely to persist in the body. Other methods, including fluorometry and tests targeting the spike region, consistently detect DNA levels far above regulatory limits, yet they are only being conducted by independent researchers.

The problem was only exacerbated after authorization, when manufacturers moved from clinical-scale production to mass manufacturing with an entirely different method. In this shift, whole plasmids, not just isolated spike sequences, appear to have entered the final product. McKernan notes that plasmid maps submitted to regulators excluded key SV40-related elements, an omission that cannot be attributed to accidental sequencing error. Given the known history of SV40 in a past health crisis related to the polio vaccines, this discovery raises serious concerns for the health of COVID “vaccine” victims.

DNase and RNA–DNA Hybrids

McKernan also identified a critical flaw in the cleanup process. DNase enzymes used in manufacturing can destroy genetic material when it is free-floating, but they cannot break down RNA–DNA hybrids (structures formed when RNA remains attached to its DNA template). These hybrids shield spike-encoding sequences from degradation, allowing them to persist. Importantly, other enzymes capable of eliminating these hybrids are well known, indicating that this persistence reflects poor methodological choices rather than unavoidable technical limits.

Methylation and Immune Overstimulation

Using Oxford Nanopore sequencing, McKernan detected bacterial methylation on residual plasmid DNA. Methylation is a chemical tagging process bacteria use to mark their own DNA as a defense mechanism, but this same biological “signature” signals to human cells that the material is foreign. These markers strongly activate the cGAS–STING immune pathway, which is designed to respond to viral or bacterial genetic material. Repeated activation of this pathway is linked in the scientific literature to chronic inflammation and increased cancer risk. Notably, standard plasmid manufacturing guidelines warn against using bacterial strains that produce this type of methylation, yet those warnings appear to have been ignored.

Persistence of DNA in the Body

McKernan emphasizes that foreign DNA does not need to merge with the human genome to cause harm. Its mere presence inside cells is enough to trigger immune signaling. Independent studies now report long-term genetic material persistence in heart tissue, brain arteries, placenta, blood plasma, and breast milk, months or even years after injection. This directly contradicts early assurances that all injected genetic material would disappear within days.

Transparency, Science, and Accountability

McKernan’s work has not been met with open methodological engagement. Instead, he has encountered active resistance within parts of the publication and review process, including prolonged and unexplained delays, shifting or inconsistent standards applied after submission, suppression of debate, and coordinated efforts to divert attention away from the data itself.

In several cases, criticism focused on McKernan personally, labeling him an “anti-vaxxer” rather than addressing the findings. Despite these obstacles, they continue to circulate and are being independently examined by honest researchers.

About Kevin McKernan

Kevin McKernan is a veteran genomic scientist and founder of Medicinal Genomics. He is known for leadership in next-generation sequencing, including work on the Human Genome Project and the cannabis genome. In 2023, his independent analyses identified residual plasmid DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines,” triggering global scientific scrutiny and highlighting institutional failures in quality control. McKernan continues to advance transparency and rigor in service of public health. You can follow him at Anandamide on Substack or @Kevin_McKernan on X.

This oncologists panel was hosted and recorded by The World Council for Health.

