Kevin McKernan’s presentation at the World Council for Health exposes the most serious revelations of the COVID era surrounding the mRNA injections. He presents clear evidence that these products were produced with reckless disregard for safety. His overview of a broad range of findings reveal how regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical manufacturers ignored fundamental medical principles, endangered human health, and concealed critical data.

Kevin McKernan is a pioneer in genomics with over thirty years of experience, including leadership in the Human Genome Project at MIT. You can follow him at: (X, Substack)

A special thank you to WCH Florida for hosting this excellent event at the Grand Oaks Resort.

Exposing the Genetic Contamination

Through independent genomic sequencing, McKernan and collaborating scientists found substantial residual DNA in vials of the mRNA injections. These DNA fragments were not random; they contained bacterial plasmids including sequences from SV40, a viral component historically associated with gene therapy.

Such contamination violates international standards that limit residual DNA to ten nanograms per dose. Even more concerning, the mRNA products encapsulate genetic material within lipid nanoparticles, protecting it from degradation and allowing integration into human cells. The result is a direct path for foreign DNA fragments to interact with human DNA—a scenario regulators never evaluated and the manufacturers never disclosed.

The Fraud in the Data

McKernan’s analysis revealed deliberate omissions in the plasmid maps submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Regions containing the SV40 promoter sequence were erased before regulatory review, concealing elements known to drive gene integration. When restored, the full sequences show that these components are functional—they can bind to critical DNA repair enzymes such as p53, activate hypermutation pathways, and disrupt cellular regulation.

The presence of such genetic material fundamentally changes the risk profile of the injections. What was promoted as a temporary messenger RNA platform now appears to contain replication-competent DNA capable of persistence and genomic interference. This constitutes not a quality-control error but a systemic violation of the principles underpinning ethical science.

The Biological Consequences

Peer-reviewed studies have confirmed that vaccine-derived genetic material can persist for weeks or months in tissues, including heart, lymph nodes, and cerebral arteries. Whether through integration or chronic activation, this persistence sustains spike protein expression and inflammation long after injection.

McKernan explains that each fragment of DNA has free molecular ends capable of ligation—the process by which DNA joins with other strands. Fragmentation, therefore, increases the number of potential integration sites. The smaller the fragment, the greater the copy number and the higher the likelihood of genetic disruption. This inverse relationship between fragment size and biological risk undermines every assurance used by regulators to justify safety.

The cellular outcomes align with patterns observed clinically: chronic immune activation, mitochondrial stress, and oncogenic signaling. McKernan’s findings thus provide a molecular explanation for the rise in autoimmune disorders, sudden cancers, and prolonged inflammatory syndromes reported since the mass rollout.

Cellular Chain Reactions

Beyond the risk of genetic integration, McKernan warns of another mechanism of harm—cytosolic DNA activation. When fragments of foreign DNA enter the cell but remain outside the nucleus, the body detects them as a viral threat. This activates the cGAS–STING pathway, an emergency signaling system that triggers inflammation and interferon release.

In short bursts, this process helps defend against infection. But when it becomes chronic, it can drive continuous immune activation and damage to healthy tissue. Persistent stimulation of this pathway has been linked to autoimmune disease, mitochondrial dysfunction, and tumor formation in experimental models.

Restoring Safety and Integrity

The implications extend beyond contamination. They expose a deeper ethical collapse within the institutions entrusted with public health. Regulators accepted redacted data, dismissed independent replication, and refused to release analytical methods to outside experts. Such conduct transforms what should have been scientific inquiry into bureaucratic complicity.

Genetic contamination in the COVID injections cannot be dismissed or buried. It demands immediate investigation, retraction of falsified submissions, and a moratorium on further mRNA-based products.

