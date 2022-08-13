Dr Bhakdi | Warning the World and Admonishing Physicians
Prof Sucharit Bhakdi has received 11 scientific awards and is extremely qualified. He warns us about the catastrophe which will occur if we keep on cooperating with the covid agenda.
"Greatest conceivable man-made catastrophe of all time"
Here is Professor Sucharit Bhakdi’s latest concise 2 minute warning to us all. He makes a specific call to physicians to wake up and end all cooperation in the covid agenda and genetic injections.
Prof Sucharit Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of virology, immunology, bacteriology, and parasitology. He has received 11 scientific awards as well as the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. From 1990 to 2012, Prof Bhakdi was Editor-in-Chief of the journal Medical Microbiology and Immunology.
