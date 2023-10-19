Dr Chris Shoemaker | Truth and Olive Branches In Ottawa
Dr Chris Shoemaker is a true living hero. Here's his intense update about the deadly jabs with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, and his call to Ottawa.
Dr Shoemaker packs life saving information and a call to Ottawa in this 24 minutes with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson.
Credit to Laura Lynn Tyler Thomson
You can follow Dr Shoemaker on twitter @CShoemakerMD or at his web site.
