In his presentation to Pembroke, Dr. David Speicher delivers a clear and urgent message about scientific corruption, government deception, and the moral duty to restore truth in medicine. Drawing from his professional expertise and direct examination of COVID “vaccine” vials, he exposes DNA contamination, SV40 promoter sequences, and the collapse of informed consent. His call is to follow the silenced, trust real science, and fight for those harmed by institutional lies.

Note: The video has been edited to help compensate for Dr. Speicher’s speech impediment.

Standing Against Tyranny

Dr. David Speicher reflects on how the past five years have laid bare the depth of corruption in medicine and government. When the COVID ‘pandemic’ began, he believed his expertise would be of service, but his commitment to evidence and critical inquiry placed him on the outside of a system that demanded conformity over truth. Instead of surrender to the system, he chose to continue his work independently, guided by faith and conviction.

Corruption Revealed Through Crisis

Dr. Speicher explores how the “pandemic” exposed a world governed by control, debt, and deception. Governments and corporations worked hand in hand to make citizens dependent, promising safety while eroding autonomy. The healthcare system became a mechanism of control to support pharmaceutical interests. Hospital administrators replaced medical judgment with financial compliance, while dissenting doctors were punished or stripped of their licenses.

He describes how hyper-sensitive PCR testing—a technique designed for research rather than diagnosis—was weaponized to inflate case numbers and sustain public fear. A mild respiratory virus was transformed into a pretext for unprecedented coercion.

DNA Contamination in the “Vaccines”

Having examined 44 COVID “vaccine” vials, Dr. Speicher found all Pfizer samples contained high levels of DNA contamination, including an SV40 promoter and enhancer sequence. SV40 promoters are genetic elements known for their ability to integrate foreign DNA into cellular genomes. This is a mechanism traditionally used in gene therapy, not vaccination. Introducing this sequence into human tissue, he warns, risks permanent genetic alteration and may be linked to the rise in aggressive cancers observed among the injected.

Dr. Speicher’s findings have been peer-reviewed and published in an open-access scientific journal, providing crucial evidence for legal actions now advancing across more than two dozen nations. In Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Europe, teams of scientists and lawyers are demanding accountability from both governments and manufacturers for releasing contaminated genetic material into the public.

Restoring Truth and Helping the Injured

Dr. Speicher continues to collaborate with independent physicians and researchers to study immune responses and support those suffering from “vaccine”-related injuries. He cites the case of 53-year-old Michael Oesch, who was left bedridden for two years after multiple Moderna injections. Through targeted therapies, Oesch regained the ability to stand and feed himself for the first time since his injury.

Dr. Speicher emphasizes that thousands of similar cases exist—people abandoned by the medical establishment that once vowed to protect them. He calls on citizens to support independent research, question official narratives, and aid those harmed by these experimental products. The path forward lies in courage, conscience, and collective resolve. Only by facing the truth can society prevent such a betrayal of science and humanity from ever happening again.

