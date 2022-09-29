Dr Feintuch: Bring the FDA to justice
Dr Feintuch calls for us to protect children from these madmen at who are perpetrating the covid agenda. We must stand up to stop their crimes, carnage and one hundred year plague.
Dr Feintuch sees the synergistic danger of the SARS COV2 gain of function virus, and the genetic injections. He’s calling out the perpetrators south of the border as we are for the perpetrators north of the border. Dr Feintuch is very informed and passionate. I’m surprised we had missed this great interview on The New American until today.
In this interview with The New American, Dr. Eric Feintuch of the Inalienable Rights Alliance described how the federal health authorities are engaged in corruption and lies when it comes to evaluating the safety and efficacy of experimental Covid gene therapies (aka “vaccines”).
