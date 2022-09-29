Dr Feintuch sees the synergistic danger of the SARS COV2 gain of function virus, and the genetic injections. He’s calling out the perpetrators south of the border as we are for the perpetrators north of the border. Dr Feintuch is very informed and passionate. I’m surprised we had missed this great interview on The New American until today.

Source

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Eric Feintuch of the Inalienable Rights Alliance described how the federal health authorities are engaged in corruption and lies when it comes to evaluating the safety and efficacy of experimental Covid gene therapies (aka “vaccines”).

Supportive Material: