Dr. Homer Lim’s presentation at the World Council for Health delivers a powerful reflection on how integrating Eastern and Western medical philosophies can redefine cancer care. He continually emphasizes that any genuine approach to healing must also account for people’s economic realities, ensuring that medical strategies are both effective and accessible.

Dr. Homer Lim is a physician practicing in the Philippines. He specializes in integrative and orthomolecular medicine.

A special thank you to WCH Florida for hosting this excellent event at the Grand Oaks Resort.

From Scarcity to Innovation

In the Philippines, where Dr. Homer Lim practices, low-income families often earn less than five dollars a day. With treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy excluded from public healthcare coverage, many patients face impossible choices. This scarcity has become a catalyst for innovation, driving communities and physicians to develop cooperative, resourceful, and integrative solutions rooted in both traditionally proven treatments and science.

Dr. Lim’s work bridges oncology with metabolic and nutritional therapies that support the body’s innate capacity to heal. He emphasizes that patients rarely die from the tumor itself but from the spread of cancer stem cells and the deterioration that follows conventional treatment. His approach focuses on strengthening the body’s internal terrain, reducing toxicity, and sustaining long-term remission through safe, evidence-based integration of therapies.

Treating the Body with Respect

At the heart of Dr. Lim’s philosophy is a simple analogy: the human body is like soil. When the soil is polluted or depleted, disease takes root. Modern oncology often targets the tumor in isolation, overlooking the environment that allows it to grow. In contrast, Eastern medical traditions focus on cleansing and restoring balance through fasting, detoxification, and nourishment.

Patients undergoing chemotherapy often receive little to no advice on how to support their recovery through diet and lifestyle. Dr. Lim challenges this omission, noting that many patients are encouraged to eat whatever they can tolerate, even processed and inflammatory foods, which undermines healing. He instead promotes a restorative approach centered on fasting, detoxification, and whole-food nutrition to reduce metabolic waste, strengthen organ function, and rebuild immune resilience.

Combining Eastern and Western Medicine

Dr. Lim says that Western medicine excels at rapid intervention but can weaken the immune system in the process. Eastern medicine moves more slowly, rebuilding vitality from within. He proposes that the optimal approach, if available, lies in integration: combining the precision of modern treatment with the restorative aspects of traditional practices. By supporting detoxification, nutrition, and immune system health, conventional therapies can be made safer.

Dr. Lim references long-standing Eastern practices such as fasting, herbal remedies, and energy-based healing as means of rebalancing the body and mind. Proper healing is not a compromise between science and spirituality but the uniting of them in service of a holistic approach.

The Benefits of Repurposed Medicine

Dr. Lim has spent over 15 years applying repurposed drugs—approved medicines used for different therapeutic purposes than the intended ones—to enhance cancer treatment. Metformin, statins, antiparasitic drugs, and aspirin, for example, can suppress tumor growth, inhibit metastasis, and support metabolic recovery. These therapies, already known for safety and low cost, help starve the cancer, not the patient, bridging a crucial gap in accessibility and outcomes.

His clinical experience shows measurable results: patients with advanced conditions have achieved significant tumor reduction and improved quality of life without being forced to pay for extremely expensive medicines.

Restoring Ethical Care

Dr. Lim sees a major aspect of the crisis in modern medicine as its tendency to isolate problems rather than understand the person as a whole. He calls for a renewal of medicine that restores context and balance, addressing the whole spectrum of conditions that allow disease to develop.

