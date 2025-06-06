Dr Trozzi

Ionedery2
3h

There's not much incentive for integrity or objectivity in science any more. So how did it ever get this bad? Our system of financially rewarding the opposite perhaps? Rewarding cowardice, greed, ignorance and compliance perhaps? Punishing dissent, objectivity, truthfulness, transparency perhaps?

All you have to do is look at Byram Bridle to see how corrupt the system has become. Thrown out of his lab and demonized for years for telling the truth about the biodistribution studies of the Pfizer jab. He's calling out the dangerous recommendations for pregnant + lactating women to take the shot despite clear evidence of harm. He demonstrates willful deception all around, devoid of integrity or morality.

https://viralimmunologist.substack.com/p/shocking-vaccine-lies-exposed?img=https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F77ed260e-5bd5-4381-85da-dd8e8e8bce33_1211x192.png&open=false

We're being railroaded every day by the likes of Carney and the globalists and their media backers. They're working on the agenda to control + depopulate us while enriching themselves, slipping in new bills like C2 designed to spy on and control us. Canada is going down the tubes, but the strange thing is, very few seem to notice or care.

Dave Scrimshaw
4h

In Greek, the word "pseudo" means "false". Wondering how you can have a "false truth"? Just sayin'.

