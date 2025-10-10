The COVID “vaccines” pose significant risks to fertility and reproductive health. In her presentation in Estonia, Dr. Jeanne A Rungby, a Danish physician and co-founder of the North Group, explained how inadequate testing, contaminated manufacturing, and ignored safety signals have resulted in both immediate and long-term harms.

There are now 41 WCH Country Councils around the world, and the number continues to grow: view them here. We are deeply grateful to WCH Estonia for organizing and hosting this important conference.

You can follow Dr. Jeanne A Rungby for more insights, or visit her website to receive a second opinion and counselling on medical matters:

Failed Regulation of Trials and Products

Dr. Rungby explained that Pfizer’s clinical trials for the COVID “vaccine” were promoted as proof of safety and effectiveness, but they were carried out under highly controlled conditions that did not reflect real-world mass production. These trials she referred to as “Process 1.”

When production shifted to “Process 2” for the commercial product, Comirnaty, the manufacturing method changed significantly. However, no placebo-controlled, randomized human trials were ever conducted with this version. Researchers later discovered excessive DNA contamination in the commercial vials, including SV40 promoter fragments historically associated with cancer. Normally used in gene therapy, these fragments raise the very concerning possibility of genetic alterations.

Flawed and Insufficient Fertility Studies

Dr. Rungby emphasized that regulators relied heavily on a single Pfizer-funded rat study for fertility data on the COVID injections, often citing it as evidence of safety. This study excluded male fertility, long-term offspring outcomes, and ovarian histology. Even within its limited scope, it showed doubled rates of pre-implantation loss in the vaccinated group, yet this signal was ignored. No human studies were conducted on pregnant women, germline integration, or multigenerational effects. Instead, post-marketing surveillance was treated as an acceptable substitute for rigorous preclinical trials.

Emerging Safety Signals and Fertility Decline

Since the “vaccine” rollout, multiple troubling signs have appeared. Europe has experienced a historic 15% decline in fertility rates, beginning roughly nine months after mass injection campaigns. A Czech study revealed a 33% reduction in live births among “vaccinated” women compared to “unvaccinated” peers. In Israel, research linked first-trimester exposure to higher rates of miscarriage and stillbirth.

Retrospective analyses of adverse event reporting systems identified dozens of pregnancy-related safety signals, far exceeding established thresholds for concern. As Rungby explained, animal studies reinforce these findings, showing severe damage to ovarian follicles, irreversible loss of eggs, and disruption of key fertility hormones.

Wider Reproductive Harms

Other reported harms include increased maternal blood loss during childbirth, reduced success in breastfeeding, and antibody changes associated with miscarriage. Studies on lipid nanoparticles show that these carriers can disrupt egg maturation and embryonic development, providing a clear biological mechanism for the reproductive decline now observed across multiple countries.

Halting the Injections

Dr. Rungby stressed that the precautionary principle, meant to safeguard public health, was ignored. The North Group has called for an immediate halt to the use of mRNA injections, the recall of all existing stock, and full independent investigations into how approval was granted. The continued promotion of these products amounts to an uncontrolled global experiment which must be ended immediately.

