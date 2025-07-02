We are deeply grateful that our prayers have been heard. Dr. Fuellmich is alive and relatively well, despite ongoing false imprisonment and the torture he has endured for exposing the crimes committed during the COVID response.

Dr Reiner Fuellmich

In a defiant new message from prison, Dr. Fuellmich shares deep insights and inspiration. He reveals that the globalist agenda is beginning to unravel, and that while some people may feel stuck or discouraged, it’s actually the parasite class that is cornered. Growing public resistance, the exposure of truth, and the rising momentum of legal accountability are clear signs that their time is nearly up.

Here’s how you can support Dr. Fuellmich:

If you’re able, please contribute to Dr. Fuellmich’s cause here: Donate Substack: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

You can also help lift his spirits by sending a physical letter or card (letters and cards only—do not send enclosures like money and photos)

Address:

JVA Bremervörde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervörde

Germany

Additional Actions:

Sign the petition: Sign Here Write a personal letter: Learn How

The Illusion of Power Is Breaking

Dr. Fuellmich opens with sharp criticism of political figures like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a former BlackRock executive pushing a war agenda to serve financial and defense interests. But that agenda is failing. The public, especially in Germany, aren’t buying it anymore. People don’t want more wars, and they’re not willing to die for the ambitions of corrupt so-called elites. While these parasites pretend to be in control, Dr. Fuellmich says they’re boxed in, trapped in a dead end with no way forward. It’s becoming extremely clear that their approval is collapsing, while their narratives are losing steam.

Truth Is the Door That Opens Everything

Dr. Fuellmich explains how exposing the truth about the COVID-19 “vaccines” was the first crack in the dam. Thanks to independent doctors, scientists, and lawyers, the evidence of criminality and deception surrounding the “pandemic” response is now overwhelming. Once that truth breaks through, it will bring down everything built around it. From climate hysteria over carbon dioxide, to the war in Ukraine, to the lies about Gaza, nothing will remain ignored. The system depends on fear, manipulation, and silence. But that spell is breaking. As more people wake up, the system of control weakens.

Justice Is the Only Way Forward

Forgiveness, Dr. Fuellmich emphasizes, can only come after truth and accountability. What happened wasn't a mistake, but an intentional assault on life, liberty, and humanity. He makes it clear that justice must come first. Through a global network of lawyers, Dr. Fuellmich is preparing to bring the perpetrators to court and seize back what they stole: the wealth, the power, and the trust they violated.

The true strength behind this fight is our shared humanity. Our intelligence, instincts, and moral clarity are what set us apart. The parasite class may still act powerful, but their foundation is crumbling. If we stay united, stay focused, and keep moving forward, freedom will be restored.

