Update Sadly, we must report that on April 24, 2025—just two days ago—our friend and hero, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. The court failed to acknowledge the one and a half years of unlawful imprisonment and torture he has already endured. Germany is descending into lawlessness. Treasonous individuals preside over the government and courts while silencing those who defend truth and justice. Rise up, Germany! This is a great man who has risked everything to protect you. We do not accept this travesty of justice.

It is our well researched opinion that the German RKI files reveal how Lothar Wieler (RKI president from 2015 to 2023), the German PCR scammer Prof. Christian Drosten, and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (2018–2021) conspired to deceive both the German public and their elected officials. Together, they orchestrated grave violations of science, ethics, and human rights—causing widespread death and suffering through the COVID operation and injection campaigns.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is one of the world’s most distinguished and successful class action civil litigators. He successfully defeated giant corporations, including Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen, forcing them to compensate ordinary men and women whom they had defrauded.

Dr. Fuellmich has been diligently investigating all matters related to COVID-19 since its launch in 2020. He has compiled one of the world’s most extensive libraries of expert testimony, available at corona-investigative-committee.com. This body of evidence exposes a grand deception and criminal abuse of the public, orchestrated by bureaucrats, politicians, pharmaceutical corporations, and others.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Here is Dr. Reiner Fuellmich speaking with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed in 2023 at the 75th anniversary event of the Nuremberg Trials. (source)

“We cannot trust our leaders, because they are not our leaders.” — Reiner Fuellmich, speaking with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed at #Nuremberg75, discusses the broader global corporate agenda that has infiltrated all levels of society behind the scenes.

Injustice Against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in Lawless Germany

In a just and fair society, the three notorious figures mentioned above—Wieler, Drosten, and Spahn—along with other culpable individuals, would have been arrested years ago for the COVID-era crimes against humanity that they committed in Germany. They would be behind bars today—and for a long time to come.

However, Germany has become a lawless place, where the public is deceived and poisoned by criminals operating within an old and now illegitimate government.

In October 2023, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was unlawfully kidnapped in Mexico by German government operatives. Since then, he has been imprisoned without due process in the high-security prison in Göttingen, Rosdorf. He has been shackled, placed in solitary confinement, and even denied the dignity of visiting his elderly mother as she lay on her deathbed. She passed away without the chance to see her son—whom she no doubt loved deeply and was proud of.

Leaked Dossier Shows German Government Conspired To Silence Reiner Fuëllmich - Greg Reese Report (Source)

Please take a moment to get involved. Together, we can help bring this courageous and vital man safely home to his family—restored, healed, and ready to continue his fight for justice, health, and human rights.

Our world (and the generations to come) need Dr. Fuellmich free and active in his work.

Take Action Now: Help Free Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Sign the Petition

Add your voice to the growing call for Dr. Fuellmich’s release: Click here Donate to Support the Legal Battle

Help fund the legal and advocacy efforts: Click here Send a Letter to Dr. Fuellmich in Prison

A physical letter can bring comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Mailing Address:

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Füellmich

Am Großen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf, Germany

Share the Letter Sent to the United Nations

On December 16th, 2024, we submitted a formal appeal to Dr. A.J. Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The letter calls for an investigation and intervention in Dr. Fuellmich’s case.

Read and share the letter here Write to the United Nations Yourself

You can send your own message requesting urgent assistance for Dr. Fuellmich:

To:

Dr. A.J. Edwards

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment

Email: ohchr-InfoDesk@un.org CC:

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention

Email: hrc-wg-ad@un.org

Human Rights on Trial: The Case of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Why the World Must Act

WCH International Panel – Livestreamed April 14, 2025

The World Council For Health is committed to restoring science, medical ethics, and human rights everywhere. Links: Website, Donate, X, Substack

