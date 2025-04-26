Free Dr Reiner Fuellmich: Major Update & Urgent Calls to Action
Germany’s worst COVID-era criminals walk free and enriched, while the man who sought to hold them accountable remains unlawfully imprisoned and mistreated.
Update
Sadly, we must report that on April 24, 2025—just two days ago—our friend and hero, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. The court failed to acknowledge the one and a half years of unlawful imprisonment and torture he has already endured.
Germany is descending into lawlessness. Treasonous individuals preside over the government and courts while silencing those who defend truth and justice.
Rise up, Germany! This is a great man who has risked everything to protect you. We do not accept this travesty of justice.
It is our well researched opinion that the German RKI files reveal how Lothar Wieler (RKI president from 2015 to 2023), the German PCR scammer Prof. Christian Drosten, and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (2018–2021) conspired to deceive both the German public and their elected officials. Together, they orchestrated grave violations of science, ethics, and human rights—causing widespread death and suffering through the COVID operation and injection campaigns.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is one of the world’s most distinguished and successful class action civil litigators. He successfully defeated giant corporations, including Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen, forcing them to compensate ordinary men and women whom they had defrauded.
Dr. Fuellmich has been diligently investigating all matters related to COVID-19 since its launch in 2020. He has compiled one of the world’s most extensive libraries of expert testimony, available at corona-investigative-committee.com. This body of evidence exposes a grand deception and criminal abuse of the public, orchestrated by bureaucrats, politicians, pharmaceutical corporations, and others.
Here is Dr. Reiner Fuellmich speaking with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed in 2023 at the 75th anniversary event of the Nuremberg Trials. (source)
“We cannot trust our leaders, because they are not our leaders.” — Reiner Fuellmich, speaking with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed at #Nuremberg75, discusses the broader global corporate agenda that has infiltrated all levels of society behind the scenes.
Injustice Against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in Lawless Germany
In a just and fair society, the three notorious figures mentioned above—Wieler, Drosten, and Spahn—along with other culpable individuals, would have been arrested years ago for the COVID-era crimes against humanity that they committed in Germany. They would be behind bars today—and for a long time to come.
However, Germany has become a lawless place, where the public is deceived and poisoned by criminals operating within an old and now illegitimate government.
In October 2023, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was unlawfully kidnapped in Mexico by German government operatives. Since then, he has been imprisoned without due process in the high-security prison in Göttingen, Rosdorf. He has been shackled, placed in solitary confinement, and even denied the dignity of visiting his elderly mother as she lay on her deathbed. She passed away without the chance to see her son—whom she no doubt loved deeply and was proud of.
Leaked Dossier Shows German Government Conspired To Silence Reiner Fuëllmich - Greg Reese Report (Source)
Please take a moment to get involved. Together, we can help bring this courageous and vital man safely home to his family—restored, healed, and ready to continue his fight for justice, health, and human rights.
Our world (and the generations to come) need Dr. Fuellmich free and active in his work.
Take Action Now: Help Free Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Sign the Petition
Add your voice to the growing call for Dr. Fuellmich’s release: Click here
Donate to Support the Legal Battle
Help fund the legal and advocacy efforts: Click here
Send a Letter to Dr. Fuellmich in Prison
A physical letter can bring comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Mailing Address:
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Füellmich
Am Großen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf, Germany
Share the Letter Sent to the United Nations
On December 16th, 2024, we submitted a formal appeal to Dr. A.J. Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The letter calls for an investigation and intervention in Dr. Fuellmich’s case.
Read and share the letter here
Write to the United Nations Yourself
You can send your own message requesting urgent assistance for Dr. Fuellmich:
To:
Dr. A.J. Edwards
UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment
Email: ohchr-InfoDesk@un.org
CC:
The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention
Email: hrc-wg-ad@un.org
Human Rights on Trial: The Case of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Why the World Must Act
WCH International Panel – Livestreamed April 14, 2025
The World Council For Health is committed to restoring science, medical ethics, and human rights everywhere. Links: Website, Donate, X, Substack
Related Materials
Dr. Trozzi & Reiner Fuellmich | COVID Investigative Committee
Laying more evidence on the table with the world’s most successful class action litigator.
Read the article
Reiner Fuellmich in 2021: Crimes Against Humanity & Class Action Lawsuit
A foundational explanation of the legal case against those responsible for COVID-era abuses.
Read more
COVID Crimes Exposed by German RKI Files
A shocking exposé by Christof Plothe, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and the World Council for Health.
Explore the revelations
Complete Library of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee
Dr. Fuellmich’s full archive of expert testimonies and investigations.
Visit the archive
The Relationship Between C19 “Vaccines” and Death Rates in Germany
Following mass injection campaigns, rates of sudden and unexpected death surged.
Read the analysis
Dr. Bhakdi: Injection-Induced Autoimmune Disease and Death
Explains how COVID-19 injections triggered autoimmune destruction, with autopsy findings by Dr. Burkhardt.
View the report
CHD Interview: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Shabnam Palesa Mohamed at Nuremberg 75
Includes the full interview, behind-the-scenes footage, and key highlights.
Watch the interview
Nuremberg 75 Full Livestream on CHD.TV
Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code.
Watch the full livestream
Aware Ontario’s Indexed Library of Dr. Fuellmich’s Work
A comprehensive Canadian archive of Dr. Fuellmich's legal and investigative efforts.
Explore the library
Act For Canada: Letter to the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture
An official call to investigate the treatment of Dr. Fuellmich.
Read the article
The Persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
An in-depth investigative piece by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino.
Read on Global Research
Featured Allies
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Human rights journalist and activist. (Substack)
Christof Plothe
Integrative medicine expert (Website)
Meike Terhorst
Dutch attorney. (Follow on X)
Roger Bittel
Independent journalist. (Bittel.TV)
Peter Koenig (Links Pending)
Mordechai (Links Pending)
Thank you for sharing all the various ways we can help Dr. Fuellmich. We are living in truly evil and corrupted times GLOBALLY! There are many wolves in sheep's clothing worldwide. Dr. Trozzi and the WCH have been a source of positive influence during these trying times. Many thanks!
I am devastated and I will continue to pray for Reiner and his wife. If I were in Germany I would be organizing a protest 24/7 outside the judges' and the prosecutors' homes, as well as outside the court and the German parliament. We can not let these corrupt judges, politicians and so-called scientists get away with this, because we are next. Shame these people when they are on the streets, in restaurants, etc. Do not give then a moments rest. And stop working for them!