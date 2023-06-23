Dr Scott Jensen | Medical Journals are being Deleted
Here is a brief but important alert from Dr Scott Jensen, a long-time family physician, and former Minnesota State Senator for Carver County.
With so many people dead and injured from the covid mandates and injections, medical journals that published BS science to support the genocidal agenda, are scrubbing the record to hide their guilt.
Here is a brief but important alert from Dr Scott Jensen, a long-time family physician, and former Minnesota State Senator for Carver County.
Related Material
Junk Science Awards. December 27, 2022. Congratulations to Dr Donald Redelmeier and Raymond D Palmer
Dr Andrew Hill. $40 Million. 504,000 People Die. December 14, 2021.Dr. Tess Lawrie Discusses her Ivermectin Meta-Analysis, the FDA, and Dr. Andrew Hill. University of Liverpool and Dr Andrew Hill changed their conclusions on ivermectin; payment of $40,000,000.
A letter from Dr Tess Lawrie to Dr Hill – a great short film. March 8, 2022. Dr Andrew Hill sold out the team that would have saved millions of lives and ended the “pandemic” long ago.
University of Toronto fuels the hatred with scientific fraud. May 1, 2022. Last week David Fisman and the CMAJ produced junk science that promoted hatred for the “unvaxxed”. The fake media ran with it. Let’s stop it.
Mistakes Were Not Made. March 21, 2023. An Anthem For Justice