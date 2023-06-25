On the evening of the second day of the CPSO verses Dr Trozzi hearing, deliberated (strangely) by the CPSO, I had the pleasure of discussing these hearings and important related issues with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson. This included a concise update regarding the mechanisms of toxicity of the genetic jabs, and our spiritual resolve to continue faithfully doing the right things. I hope you will find clarity and encouragement in this conversation.

Related Material:

The full episode of this Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson episode

Support Justice For Medicine and the legal fronts in Canada’s fight against medical regulatory capture and corruption, and to restore human rights and ethical health care

Dr Trozzi Alert | There’s DNA in the RNA Shots. Lots!

New American / Dr Trozzi Interview regarding the severe risks of DNA contamination of mRNA covid shots; and Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry “analysing the crime scene”

Dr Trozzi versus CPSO | The next steps in the fight

CPSO v. Trozzi spectacle begins

More about the CPSO