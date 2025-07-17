In this talk, I deliver an account of how Canada’s medical and legal institutions collapsed during the COVID era. What was once a system built on the Hippocratic Oath and the rule of law has been hijacked by bureaucrats, corporate interests, and political ideologues. I watched as science was replaced with propaganda, ethical standards with coercion, and informed choice with manipulation. I stepped away from my medical practice not because I lost faith in medicine, but because I could no longer participate in a system that demanded I lie to my patients.

This video is from a fundraiser in support of Justice for Medicine, hosted May 24, 2025. You can watch the full event here. Many thanks to Mike Bayer of Free Speech Media for providing on-site video and audiovisual support.

Justice for Medicine has been actively upholding protections of doctors and patients alike. You can support them by donating here:

A Genetic Experiment Masquerading as Medicine

When Dr. Roshan Killian and I described the COVID “vaccine” as a genetic experiment, we were ridiculed by state-funded media. Yet our warning has proven accurate. These injections were never shown to block infection or transmission, nor were they tested for safety in pregnancy. I read the ingredients in 2020, before a single dose had been administered, and recognized immediately that this was not medicine. The PEGylated lipid nanoparticles and synthetic mRNA forced human cells to manufacture the most toxic element of the coronavirus: the spike protein. This was not public health. It was a coordinated act of medical assault.

Doctors Silenced, Institutions Weaponized

Regulatory bodies like the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons became enforcers of a political agenda, not protectors of ethical medicine. Physicians who questioned the narrative or offered early treatment were censured or driven out. Doctors were instructed to stop examining the data and to repeat the phrase “safe and effective.” Many complied out of fear, trapped by mortgages and debt. I chose to sell my home, leave clinical practice, and speak openly. This invited antagonism from the institutions pushing the COVID agenda.

Courts Designed to Fail

After coming under fire from the CPSO, I turned to the courts to see whether any legitimacy remained. My legal team, led by constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander, submitted more than 30,000 pages of evidence. Unfortunately, the courts refused to engage properly, instead defaulting to guidelines, recommendations and “expert” testimony. This exposed the disdain shown toward truth and accountability. Legal scholar Bruce Pardy later affirmed what became clear through this process: the justice system is not broken, it is functioning exactly as intended—to shield power, not serve the people. Any institution capable of ignoring overwhelming evidence of harm has forfeited its legitimacy.

A Moral Duty to Resist

When rules conflict, the higher law must prevail. The duty to protect human life and bodily autonomy outweighs compliance with corrupt institutions. That is why I have helped build parallel systems such as the World Council for Health and supported efforts like the National Citizens Inquiry. These are challenging the narrative, while restoring ethical standards to medicine and civic discourse. No one should allow another injection without full understanding and informed consent. Truth is the antidote to coercion—and it is the foundation of any future worth building.

