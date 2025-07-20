This is part one of my testimony to the NCI. For the past five years, I have dedicated myself to uncovering the truth behind Canada’s COVID-19 response. As an emergency physician with over 25 years of experience, I watched in disbelief as our medical institutions abandoned science, ethics, and the people they were meant to serve. Here, I step back from the specific details to speak about the larger picture. What happened in Canada was not a public health failure—it was a coordinated assault on truth, bodily autonomy, and human dignity.

Thank you to the NCI for hosting this important hearing examining whether children are truly safe in Canada, and for continuing to give a voice to Canadians affected by medical tyranny and government overreach.

A Campaign of Psychological Manipulation

This was never simply a viral outbreak. What we experienced was a psychological operation: deliberate, centralized, and highly effective. Fear became the primary tool. Lockdowns, social isolation, and relentless messaging created mass compliance. People were led to believe they were constantly at risk, even from healthy individuals. Many, including doctors and nurses, became convinced that independent thought must be suspended in favor of centralized authority.

I observed these effects first-hand. Hospitals were empty, not overwhelmed, while PCR tests were misused to inflate case numbers. Yet my colleagues, instead of questioning these contradictions, followed orders from agencies aligned with the World Health Organization. The usual standards of clinical reasoning were abandoned under the illusion of emergency.

Informed Consent Was Systematically Violated

The COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign introduced not just a new product, but a new paradigm—one in which informed consent no longer mattered. From the beginning, I reviewed the early documentation and understood the dangers. This was a genetic intervention, not a traditional vaccine. It had never been proven safe, and its capacity to prevent transmission or infection was untested.

However, the public was told it was both safe and effective. People were coerced into taking it under threat of losing their jobs, their access to loved ones, or their participation in everyday life. This is the definition of medical assault, since consent given under duress is not consent. The fact that this was orchestrated by public health authorities and enforced by regulatory bodies only deepens the gravity of the crime.

Medical Institutions Enforced the Deception

Instead of protecting ethical standards, colleges of physicians and nurses became instruments of coercion. Doctors who spoke out were silenced, stripped of their licenses, and publicly discredited. I am one of many who paid that price. Those who remained within the system were forced to either comply or remain silent, becoming participants in a system that punished truth-telling.

Today, frontline physicians are unable to acknowledge what they are seeing. Increases in myocarditis, cancers, strokes, and reproductive harm are dismissed or left unexplained. Meanwhile, the true cause, the toxic effects of the spike protein, is still ignored.

Trust Must be Rebuilt

My view is that trust can only be restored by first rebuilding institutions so that they are truthful, lawful, and accountable. The government of Canada, in my view, no longer operates in the interest of its people. It has been overtaken by globalist entities that used COVID as a pretext for mass experimentation and social control.

What we need now is not reform, but reconstruction. Our survival depends on rejecting captured institutions and replacing them with new structures that honor truth, autonomy, and ethical medicine.

