In part two of my testimony to the NCI, I share my experience as a Canadian physician who stood against the COVID-era deception. From the fraudulent data behind the “vaccines” to the hijacking of science, the persecution of ethical doctors, and the silent collapse of public health, I lay out the full extent of the institutional betrayal I witnessed. The time for reform has passed. What we need now is resistance, renewal, and the courage to face reality.

Thank you to the NCI for hosting this important hearing examining whether children are truly safe in Canada, and for continuing to give a voice to Canadians affected by medical tyranny and government overreach.

The Lie Behind the “Vaccine”

From the beginning, there was no scientific justification for the COVID-19 genetic injections. Prior to the mass rollout, fewer than 400 human subjects had ever received an mRNA shot and every trial had failed. Despite this, public health agencies promoted these injections as “safe and effective,” while suppressing all evidence to the contrary.

In March 2021, the BC Centre for Disease Control quietly admitted that the risk of death after a COVID shot was 24 times higher than after a flu shot. One month later, they announced there were “no safety signals.” That’s clearly not just a mistake.

The injections failed to prevent illness and were associated with a wide range of harms. Evidence shows that they increased susceptibility to COVID, contributed to the emergence of new variants, and triggered conditions such as autoimmune disorders, blood clots, and organ damage. This was unsurprising, since Pfizer’s clinical trial data contained clear methodological flaws and signs of fraud.

Silencing Doctors, Persecuting Truth

I resigned from clinical practice in early 2021 to warn the public about what was unfolding. In response, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario initiated disciplinary action against me—despite the fact that no patient had ever filed a complaint. The tribunal process was deeply flawed: biased, hostile, and dismissive of evidence and the expert witnesses. While a physician facing multiple sexual assault charges was allowed to retain his license, mine was revoked for stating that the COVID injection was not safe, not effective, and did not meet the definition of a vaccine.

A Bioweapon Disguised as Medicine

The spike protein engineered into these injections is, in my view and in the view of colleagues like Dr. Peter McCullough, the most toxic protein ever studied. These were never pharmaceutical products, but bioweapons. This was a coordinated global assault, not a medical error.

The virus was real and could have been managed with early intervention. But those options were deliberately suppressed, because the true goal was to push the injections. Now the consequences are undeniable: excess mortality is surging, cancers are rising, and long-term neurological damage is emerging.

Breaking Free From the System

Our institutions will not save us… they are captured. From public health to the courts to the media, nearly every system has been weaponized against the public. We must stop funding them, stop trusting them while they continue to deceive us, and begin building ethical alternatives. Our future depends on breaking free from corrupted systems and creating new ones on foundations of truth.

