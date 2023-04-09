"Vaccine" injuries, deaths, and solutions; blood transfusions; shedding; transfection; genetic modification of humans; the assault on human reproduction; future plandemic risks; and survival strategies.

Maryann Gebauer does a great job of interviewing experts and getting important information presented in a clear and organized fashion.

This is a full length interview, but plays well at 1.5 x speed.

This interview has no holds barred, and covers a lot of ground at high speed. We discussed vaccine deaths, injuries, and treatments; blood transfusion risks and solutions; spike protein shedding, mRNA transfection, and genetic modification of humans; plummeting sperm counts, infertility, and poisonous ejaculate among injection victims; and future plandemic risks and predictions as well as how we help stop them. We also discussed the future of health science, achieving health while resolving dis-ease; and we pondered survival strategies and supplies including medications, food stores and reference books.

Maryann’s October 2022 interview with Alberta oncologist Dr. William Makis. This explosive conversation reveals sudden deaths of Canadian doctors, the corrupt Alberta Health Services and Alberta College of Physicians, Mafia-like lawyers in Alberta driving medical tyranny, and PM Trudeau’s closure of the internationally renowned Alberta cancer clinic to make way for a new private for-profit clinic in BC.

Maryann’s recent interview with WHO expert and vigilance keeper James Roguski