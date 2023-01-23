Dr Yeadon & 17,000 doctors call for indictment of Big Pharma
Dr Yeadon calls for criminal charges of the perpetrators and profiteers of the covid-19 bioweapon injections.
Here is a two minute video in which Dr Yeadon calls for criminal charges of the perpetrators and profiteers of the covid-19 bioweapon injections. His statement comes from the declaration of more than 17000 scientists and MDs including myself: the Global Covid Summit.
Here is the full Global Covid Summit Declaration
