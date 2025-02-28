The U.S. has officially left the World Health Organization, and Argentina quickly followed. Join Rodney Palmer as he investigates the disintegration of the WHO amid its global power grab.

A Different Perspective on the WHO

This is part two of three, featuring Dr. Peter Singer, the former Special Advisor to WHO Director-General Tedros. He brings a pro-WHO perspective, in which he defends global health governance, the promotion of vaccines, and the necessity of international treaties. He argues that centralized health policies enhance global coordination and improve public health outcomes. However, this perspective overlooks the many recent examples of bureaucratic overreach, coercive medical interventions, and the erosion of national sovereignty.



