Exit the WHO? Why and How? Talk Nation Part Three
Rodney Palmer and I Discuss the Mission of The World Council for Health, and the Failings of the WHO.
The U.S. has officially left the World Health Organization, and Argentina quickly followed. Join Rodney Palmer as he investigates the disintegration of the WHO amid its global power grab.
A Case for Canada's Withdrawal from the WHO
This is part three of three, featuring myself, as a representative of The World Council for Health. I discuss the World Health Organization’s unconstitutional overreach, highlighting how its expanding authority threatens national sovereignty and individual freedoms. I examine its violations of medical ethics, including coercive health measures that disregard informed consent and personal autonomy. Given these concerns, I emphasize the urgent need for Canada’s exit from the WHO to protect its medical sovereignty, ethical standards, and national independence.
Good thinking Rick Zammuto!
Great interview Mark! One of my late Charity Directors (Richard (Dick) Bocking, author of "Mighty River: A Portrait of the Fraser"), retired from CBC in the 90's. Rodney Palmer replaced several of Dick's former tasks at CBC, before writing his COV Canary Chapter (Vol. 1). Dick left our Charity an endowment that the WCH could investigate, since many people that the WCH is reaching can similarly leave endowments to the WCH for guaranteed annual funding.