The U.S. has officially left the World Health Organization, and Argentina quickly followed. Join Rodney Palmer as he investigates the disintegration of the WHO amid its global power grab.

A Case for Canada's Withdrawal from the WHO

This is part three of three, featuring myself, as a representative of The World Council for Health. I discuss the World Health Organization’s unconstitutional overreach, highlighting how its expanding authority threatens national sovereignty and individual freedoms. I examine its violations of medical ethics, including coercive health measures that disregard informed consent and personal autonomy. Given these concerns, I emphasize the urgent need for Canada’s exit from the WHO to protect its medical sovereignty, ethical standards, and national independence.

