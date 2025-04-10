Expose, Resist, Rebuild: Dismantling the Weaponized Regime
COVID injections exposed as tools of mass harm, control, and biological warfare
This is part two of a three-part discussion hosted by Freedom Train International, featuring independent journalist Wayne Peters, with guests James Roguski, Dr. Joseph Sansone, and myself. We dismantle the illusion of the COVID “vaccine” campaign, exposing it for what it is: a calculated assault on public health, truth, and bodily autonomy.
Follow and support James Roguski for insights on propaganda and corruption:
Substack: James Roguski
Follow and support Dr. Joseph Sansone as he opposes the psychological manipulation of the population:
Substack:
X (Formally Twitter): @PhdSansone
Sadism Institutionalized: A New Paradigm of Evil
Dr. Sansone says that sadism is not an anomaly—it is a latent trait in human psychology and appears to have been institutionalized and empowered throughout the medical-industrial complex. From covert experimentation, to the deliberate infliction of harm, the COVID campaign has exposed the pathology at the heart of the system.
A Dangerous Attack on Wellbeing
Evidence shows that the COVID-era "vaccines" are weaponized biological agents deployed against civilian populations. Their development predates the pandemic narrative, proving that COVID-19 was not an emergency followed by a rushed response but a premeditated operation crafted to induce harm, consolidate power, and strengthen global governance.
The injection campaign has targeted the foundations of human wellbeing: immune systems, fertility, and neurological integrity. What appears as a health intervention is, in truth, the release of a precision-targeted assault.
Immunological Collapse and Engineered Disease
Recipients of the COVID-era “vaccine” experience immune system degradation. Clinical data confirm a systemic decline in immune function, autoimmunity, and increased susceptibility to cancers and neurological disorders. These injections reprogram the body to produce foreign proteins, causing it to attack itself from within.
The result is not a single disease but a spectrum of dysfunctions, often misdiagnosed or dismissed. Myocarditis in the young, turbo cancers, and sudden deaths are no longer statistical anomalies—they are the new baseline. This is the biological cost of a mass experiment dressed in moral rhetoric and medical authority.
Manufactured Silence: The True Weapon of War
Censorship is not collateral—it is the primary weapon used to protect this operation. Truth is suppressed, not because the data is unclear, but because it is too harmful to the continuation of the COVID agenda. Legacy media, tech platforms, and regulatory agencies have been enlisted as soldiers in an information war.
Resistance is criminalized. Dissenters are disbarred. Those who seek to warn are targeted, not for being wrong, but for threatening the control matrix. Society must prosecute the perpetrators, not silence the whistleblowers.
The Moral Line Has Been Crossed
This is no longer a medical debate—it is a reckoning. These injections are not "vaccines" by any traditional or scientific definition. They are instruments of control, coercion, and death. Their distribution marks the crossing of a moral threshold: the systematic targeting of populations under the guise of care.
Justice is not optional—it is necessary for a functional society. This system will fall, either through reform and accountability, or collapse. After it does, the world must not forget what was done under the pretense of health.
This interview was hosted by Freedom Train International, with host Wayne Peters. Follow him at:
Website: WhatsUpCanada.ca
Substack: Wayne’s Substack
X (Formally Twitter): @WhatsUpCanadian
The organization was founded by Jim Ferguson. Find and support him at:
Patreon: Jim Ferguson
X (Formally Twitter): @JimFergusonUK
