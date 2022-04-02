Justin Trudeau

While we have endured the covid-crimes-against-humanity, some intensely dark political figures have arisen. These are the new dictators; enemies of the people, enemies of human rights and freedom.

Crime Minister Trudeau has become famous around the world as a human rights abuser: he is decadent on taxpayer money, out of touch, technically unqualified , and corrupt. He has contempt for human rights and the highest laws.

There are similar WEF meat puppets in governments around the world who are also operating to destroy and subjugate their assigned countries. In Canada, we watch church ministers being locked up for performing their sacred duties such as feeding and serving the homeless. Devote and ethical doctors and scientists are persecuted for standing against the covid crimes of eugenics, sterilization, economic and political enslavement. We live in an age of biologic apartheid. People are ostracized from society and denied their basic rights, like the right to work, assemble, move freely, show their faces, speak their minds, or stop government agents from injecting their children with toxic misrepresented substances.

We watch innocent people being misled, oppressed, and abused; while the most valiant among them are specifically targeted by modern oppressive dictators.

Meanwhile the most wicked leaders in the covid-crimes-against -humanity often seem to go about their decadent lives, and seem to avoid repercussions for their evil deeds. In Canada, despite thousands of criminal complaints against Crime Minister Trudeau, a long list of misfeasance, and his metaphorical micturating on the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms; we still see him apparently free and wielding the power of our federal government. He lives decadently on the tax payers back, while the economy spirals, people are forcibly poisoned, and the uninjected have their livelihoods stolen.

Martin Luther King

This is frustrating. We have a natural desire to live in a just world. As Martin Luther King taught, a loving society requires justice.

“Power without love is reckless and abusive, and love without power is sentimental and anemic. Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is power correcting everything that stands against love.” ~ Martin Luther King Jr.

It is along these lines, that I ponder great events of justice in our history. Times when the most evil and abusive overlords, were brought to justice. It warms the oppressed heart to think of justice. Justice is the path to freedom. Justice is the cure for covid.

The uprising and liberation of the Romanian people in 1989 from Nicolae Ceausescu brings us hope; so too does the overthrow of Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator from 1922 to 1943.

I have been thinking of writing to you about Mussolini for many months. However, the schedule of opposing the covid crimes has been very intense, on many fronts, and I have never found the time to complete this work.

Mussolini in power

End of Mussolini

I was very happy today to find that my friend Chanda Vikash from GAIA, the Global Academy of Indigenous Activism in India has been inspired on this subject, and has written an excellent article about Mussolini that speaks to our times, our cries for justice, and the struggle against modern day covid-agenda dictators, like Trudeau.

Thanks to Chanda for creating this concise insightful historical article and sharing it with us.