Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, natural immunity—one of the most basic principles of human health—was deliberately ignored. Instead of promoting resilience, early treatment, and healthy living, authorities imposed lockdowns and pushed experimental "vaccines" as the sole answer. In this clip, Dr. Chris Shoemaker and I reveal why these approaches were not only ineffectual, but actively harmed populations.

Many thanks to The Lavigne Show, hosted by Jason Lavigne, for hosting this discussion. You can follow Jason Lavigne and the show for more discussions uncovering the truth at:

Podcast: The Lavigne Show

X (Formally Twitter): @TheLavigneShow

Substack: Jason Lavigne

Dr Chris Shoemaker has lost his income fighting for our right to informed consent and medical freedom. Please consider supporting him at:

Givesendgo: drshoemaker

X (Formally Twitter): @CShoemakerMD

Lockdowns, Injections, and the Assault on Immunity

Rather than encouraging nutrition, exercise, and sunlight, governments closed gyms, isolated children, and fostered fear. Children—whose developing immune systems naturally build lifelong protection—were denied exposure and, worse, subjected to harmful injections. Post-lockdown, illnesses like RSV surged by 700% as weakened immune systems struggled to adapt.

The COVID-19 "vaccines" did not stop transmission or infection. By targeting the spike protein, they increased vulnerability, leading many who were fully injected to experience repeated illness. Meanwhile, effective treatments such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics, and high-dose vitamin D were suppressed—costing lives that could have been saved.

Herd Immunity: Silenced for Profit

Herd immunity was once common knowledge. Letting a mild, highly infectious virus circulate among healthy populations—especially children—would have quickly ended the pandemic. Instead, fear campaigns and mandates prolonged the crisis. Children, who were never significant transmitters, should have been left free to play, building immunity and protecting society. Instead, they became victims of a misguided and profit-driven agenda.

Medical Coercion and Ethical Collapse

The obsession with universal vaccination led to cruel policies. Transplant patients like Sheila Lewis were denied life-saving procedures for refusing unnecessary injections, despite already having achieved natural immunity. These decisions defied science and ethics, exposing the medical system's complicity in a broader campaign of control.

Reclaiming Health Through Natural Immunity

The path forward is clear: no more coercion, no more blind trust in pharmaceutical solutions. True health comes from supporting the immune system—through nutrition, exercise, sunlight, fresh air, rest, and spiritual well-being. These carry no risks, only benefits.

It's time to reject the failed narrative, restore medical ethics, and remember the body’s natural ability to heal and protect. Natural immunity was never the problem—it was the solution.

Related Material