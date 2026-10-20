Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Delica's avatar
Delica
1d

Thank you Dr. Trozzi!! I'd like to add Dr. Peters McCullough's offerings of preventative nasal spray to stop viral load in the nasal passage and effectively prevent influenza from advancing further.

A diluted solution of either iodine or hydrogen peroxide (1 part of either to 10 parts distilled water)

His words "Viruses are transmitted via the nasal mucosa. The first lines of defense against COVID are oral-nasal washes using some type of antiseptic.  Antiseptics include diluted Betadine (few drops in saline water), Collateral Silver, Chlorine dioxide, or Hydrogen Peroxide.   Spray it up into the nose and then blow and spit it out.  Gargle for 30 seconds and spit it out. Fifteen studies have proven that procedure works to prevent COVID infection.  If acutely ill, repeat 4 to 6 times a day, which will reduce the viral load by 80 percent within three days.

And peer reviewed studies are here: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7308628/

and here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32940656/

We use it throughout flu season and more frequently when we have been in close contact with infected folks and it seems to work so far :)

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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
3h

Dear Dr. T,

Dr. William Makis is suggesting Chlorine Dioxide in you flu season tool box (CDS - purchase on Amazon.ca).

Any opinion on this? (With appropriate disclaimer, of course).

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