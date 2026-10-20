Influenza season is upon us, and big pharma has lots of mistakes to sell you. So we want to inform you with important facts about influenza. Understanding how the illness spreads, recognizing its symptoms, and knowing how to prevent and manage infection are essential to protecting ourselves and others, while keeping a level-headed perspective.

Understanding Influenza and How It Spreads

Influenza is a viral infectious disease caused primarily by influenza A and B viruses and generally has an incubation period of 1–4 days. That means there is a one to four-day interval between contracting the illness and the onset of symptoms. During this period, the virus is establishing an infection before the first noticeable signs of illness appear.

The illness has an abrupt onset of fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, and respiratory symptoms, often developing suddenly rather than gradually. In otherwise healthy adults, infectiousness (the period during which one can give the disease to others) typically begins one day before symptoms start, peaks during the first three days of illness, and may continue for up to seven days after symptoms begin.

Young children and immunocompromised patients may remain infectious longer. Gastrointestinal symptoms can also occur in approximately 10–30% of patients, particularly children. These symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Although most otherwise healthy individuals recover without complications, fatigue and respiratory symptoms may persist after the initial illness has subsided.

Influenza Shots, Tamiflu, & Elderberry Extract

Pharmaceutical companies take advantage of the fear of flu by providing various products which have been marketed as the only real solutions. However, as we have previously reported, influenza vaccines actually increase one’s risk of influenza infections, according to findings from a 2025 Cleveland Clinic study that reported an approximately 27% increased incidence of influenza among vaccinated participants. The new mRNA “vaccine,” mFLUSIVA, is a genetic toxin like the COVID-19 shots, and has a negligible efficacy. Meanwhile the prescription medicine Tamiflu has poor efficacy and a range of side effects.



In contrast, elderberry extract is a phenomenal natural and genuinely safe treatment that has been shown to reduce influenza from one week of sickness down to two days on average.

Preventing Influenza

Preventing influenza is best achieved by maintaining a healthy immune system, optimizing your vitamin D levels, and practicing basic hygiene. Supporting overall health and reducing exposure to infected individuals are important measures throughout influenza season.

Practical precautions include handwashing, avoiding inhalation of respiratory particles from infected people who are coughing or sneezing, and isolating when sick during the infectious period to avoid giving influenza to others.

Coughing or sneezing into your sleeve while turning your head away from others can also help reduce the transmission of influenza. Taking these precautions, alongside maintaining good general health, helps to protect both ourselves and those around us.

Please share this information, and let’s have a healthy influenza season rather than a healthy hunting season for big pharma.

An Influenza Deep Dive

More detailed information on how to distinguish influenza from other illnesses, manage recovery, and recognize warning signs.

Identifying True Influenza

The most distinctive feature of influenza is its sudden onset. Unlike the common cold, which generally develops gradually with a runny nose, sneezing, or sore throat, influenza can make someone feel seriously ill within just a few hours.

As mentioned above, influenza commonly produces fever, chills, pronounced muscle aches, headache, and significant fatigue. These symptoms often appear together and can be severe enough to interrupt normal daily activities. A dry cough and sore throat are also common, while nasal congestion and sneezing tend to be more prominent with the common cold.

Several characteristics can help distinguish influenza from other respiratory illnesses:

Onset: Influenza typically begins abruptly, whereas a common cold usually develops gradually.

Fever: Often 38–40°C (100.4–104°F), particularly during the first few days. However, influenza can occur without fever, especially in older adults.

Body aches and fatigue: Often pronounced with influenza, compared with the generally milder discomfort of a common cold.

Cough: Frequently dry and persistent with influenza, although coughing also occurs with other respiratory infections.

Digestive symptoms: Vomiting and diarrhea can accompany influenza, particularly in children, but are not reliable distinguishing features.

The strongest clue is the combination of abrupt onset, fever or chills, pronounced body aches, and substantial fatigue, especially when influenza is circulating locally.

However, other respiratory infections can produce overlapping symptoms. No individual symptom or combination of symptoms can definitively establish influenza. Testing may be appropriate, particularly for vulnerable individuals or those experiencing severe illness.

What to Do If You Develop Influenza

For most otherwise healthy individuals, influenza is a self-limiting illness, meaning it generally resolves without specific medical treatment. Supportive care at home is usually sufficient. Adequate rest, hydration, and attention to symptoms are important during recovery, while fever and discomfort can be managed with appropriate treatments when necessary.

Most uncomplicated cases follow a relatively predictable course:

Days 1–3: Fever, headache, muscle aches, and significant fatigue are generally most pronounced.

Days 3–5: Fever and systemic symptoms typically begin improving.

Days 5–7: Most acute symptoms resolve in uncomplicated cases.

Weeks 1–2: Cough, reduced stamina, and fatigue may persist.

Beyond 2 weeks: Some individuals experience lingering cough or postviral fatigue.

Recovery varies according to age, general health, the influenza strain, and the severity of infection. Gradually returning to normal activities as strength and energy improve is generally advisable.

It is recommended to stay home until symptoms have been improving overall for at least 24 hours and any fever has resolved without fever-reducing medication.

Supporting Recovery Through Natural Approaches

Alongside rest and hydration, maintaining good general health is important during recovery. Our previous article, The Potential of Elderberry Extract, examines clinical trials in which standardized black elderberry extract (not to be confused with elderberry juice) was associated with shorter influenza symptom duration.

Long-term immune health is also supported by the principles outlined in Foundations of Health and Immunity, where we explored NEWSTART, a framework built around eight foundations of healthy living:

N — Nutrition: Prioritize nutritious, whole foods and a balanced diet.

E — Exercise: Maintain regular physical activity appropriate to your abilities.

W — Water: Stay adequately hydrated with clean drinking water.

S — Sunshine: Obtain appropriate sunlight exposure while avoiding sunburn.

T — Temperance: Practice moderation and avoid harmful habits.

A — Air: Spend time outdoors and seek fresh, clean air.

R — Rest: Prioritize adequate sleep and recovery.

T — Trust: Support emotional and spiritual well-being through faith, gratitude, mindfulness, or other meaningful practices.

Following these principles supports overall immune health, helping the body better defend itself against infections.

Continuing on the importance of sunlight mentioned above, vitamin D plays an important role in regulating normal immune function. Our article, How Vitamin D Can Revolutionize Your Health, explores how sunlight, diet, supplementation, and blood testing can help individuals maintain adequate vitamin D levels, while avoiding toxic levels.

Warning Signs: When to Seek Medical Attention

Although influenza is generally self-limiting, complications can develop, particularly in vulnerable individuals. Potential complications include pneumonia, dehydration, and worsening of existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Less common but serious complications include inflammation of the heart muscle, neurological complications, and respiratory failure.

Seek urgent medical attention if any of the following occur:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Persistent chest pain or pressure.

Confusion , altered consciousness, or difficulty remaining awake.

Severe weakness or inability to perform basic activities.

Significant dehydration , including very little urination.

Worsening symptoms , particularly fever and cough that initially improve but subsequently return.

In children, additional warning signs include rapid or difficult breathing, bluish lips, unusual unresponsiveness, dehydration, or seizures.

People at higher risk of complications, including older adults, pregnant women, young children, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses, should seek medical advice promptly if influenza is suspected. Early treatment may reduce the risk of complications, particularly when started within the first 48 hours of symptoms. However, treatment may still be beneficial later in severe cases.

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