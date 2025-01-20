In the final part of this gripping three-part series, Kayla Pollock reflects on her battle for justice and the profound personal sacrifices she has endured as a result of “vaccine”-induced injury. This installment delves deeper into her resolve to hold systems accountable, shedding light on the unethical practices that have shaped her tragic yet inspiring journey.

Kayla discusses the systemic failures that offered her euthanasia rather than meaningful medical support and highlights the critical importance of advocating for victims of coercion and misinformation. She candidly addresses the emotional toll of her injury on her role as a mother and shares her powerful insights into the global implications of medical tyranny.

Through her unwavering determination, Kayla continues to use her voice to challenge institutions and inspire change. Her story underscores the resilience of the human spirit and serves as a call to action for those seeking to build a world rooted in truth, integrity, and compassion.

Join us as Kayla shares her final thoughts on the systemic injustices she has faced, her fight for justice, and her vision for a better future where such tragedies are no longer possible. Her courage and steadfastness are a testament to the power of speaking out, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

About Kayla Pollock

Kayla Pollock is an inspiring young woman from Ontario, Canada. She overcame a challenging early childhood and type 1 diabetes to build a vibrant life as an athlete, mother, and professional with a thriving career and a happy home. However, her story took a tragic turn following the coercive policies surrounding the COVID-19 “vaccines”.

In 2021, under the leadership of Dr. Nancy Whitmore, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) link to CPSO Leadership, Canadian physicians were subjected to unprecedented measures. These included being silenced, coerced into compliance, and directed to administer experimental COVID-19 genetic injections. The CPSO’s April 30, 2021 statement to physicians forbade doctors from questioning the safety of these injections.

April 30, 2021 CPSO Statement to Physicians

Ethical doctors who warned the public—Dr. Phillips, Dr. Killian, Dr. O'Connor, Dr. Shoemaker, myself (Dr. Trozzi), and others—faced severe persecution. Our careers were targeted for protecting patients and upholding medical ethics. Meanwhile, the public, including Kayla, was subjected to relentless fearmongering and coerced participation in what were misrepresented as "safe and effective" “vaccines”.

Kayla’s Tragic Journey

In 2021, Kayla received two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine”. On January 11, 2022, she received a Moderna booster. Within a short period of time after, she awoke paralyzed and helpless. Rushed to the emergency room, she was dismissed by the attending physician, who suggested the issue was psychological. She remained untreated for hours, with no investigations or interventions that could have mitigated the extent of her quadriplegia.

Later that day, an MRI revealed severe damage to Kayla’s upper spinal cord. A neurologist confirmed the likely cause: the COVID-19 “vaccine”. He noted seeing similar cases frequently.

Since then, Kayla’s life has been upended. She is now severely handicapped, having lost her home, career, athletic pursuits, and even custody of her son. The Ontario government denied her initial application for “vaccine” injury compensation and continues to delay her second attempt. Instead of offering meaningful support, they have twice suggested Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)—a chilling indictment of their neglect.

Advocacy and Support

Despite her challenges, Kayla remains a courageous advocate, standing against big pharma and suing Moderna in a true David-versus-Goliath battle. Two grassroots organizations, Veterans for Freedom link to Veterans for Freedom and The Canadian Independent link to Canadian Independent, have stepped forward to assist her. My team and I are honored to join their efforts.

Kayla struggles daily with basic tasks we take for granted, yet her strength and determination inspire us all. Please join us in supporting her:

Visit her website: www.opkayla.ca

Donate to help her: www.opkayla.ca/donate

Related Material