In this second segment of our three-part interview, Kayla Pollock delves deeper into the challenges she faces as a “vaccine”-injured individual navigating Canada’s crumbling healthcare system and seeking justice in a groundbreaking lawsuit against Moderna.

Kayla’s story exposes the staggering systemic failures that leave individuals like her fighting for survival and dignity. Despite being paralyzed after her Moderna booster shot and receiving a confirmed “vaccine” injury diagnosis, Kayla remains trapped in bureaucratic limbo, waiting years for basic support from Canada’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. In the face of these adversities, she speaks out against a system that prioritizes silence and compliance over accountability and care.

This episode highlights Kayla’s resolve as she discusses her ongoing $45 million lawsuit, the struggles of parenting with a severe disability, and her tireless advocacy for other injured individuals. She shares her frustrations with a healthcare system that offered her euthanasia instead of meaningful assistance, yet she continues to fight—not only for her own justice but to set a precedent that could pave the way for others.

Kayla’s courage and determination in the face of overwhelming odds are a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of standing up for what is right.

About Kayla Pollock

Kayla Pollock is an inspiring young woman from Ontario, Canada. She overcame a challenging early childhood and type 1 diabetes to build a vibrant life as an athlete, mother, and professional with a thriving career and a happy home. However, her story took a tragic turn following the coercive policies surrounding the COVID-19 “vaccines”.

In 2021, under the leadership of Dr. Nancy Whitmore, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) link to CPSO Leadership, Canadian physicians were subjected to unprecedented measures. These included being silenced, coerced into compliance, and directed to administer experimental COVID-19 genetic injections. The CPSO’s April 30, 2021 statement to physicians forbade doctors from questioning the safety of these injections.

April 30, 2021 CPSO Statement to Physicians

Ethical doctors who warned the public—Dr. Phillips, Dr. Killian, Dr. O'Connor, Dr. Shoemaker, myself (Dr. Trozzi), and others—faced severe persecution. Our careers were targeted for protecting patients and upholding medical ethics. Meanwhile, the public, including Kayla, was subjected to relentless fearmongering and coerced participation in what were misrepresented as "safe and effective" “vaccines”.

Kayla’s Tragic Journey

In 2021, Kayla received two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine”. On January 11, 2022, she received a Moderna booster. Following that, she soon woke paralyzed and helpless. Rushed to the emergency room, she was dismissed by the attending physician, who suggested the issue was psychological. She remained untreated for hours, with no investigations or interventions that could have mitigated the extent of her quadriplegia.

Later that day, an MRI revealed severe damage to Kayla’s upper spinal cord. A neurologist confirmed the likely cause: the COVID-19 “vaccine”. He noted seeing similar cases frequently.

Since then, Kayla’s life has been upended. She is now severely handicapped, having lost her home, career, athletic pursuits, and even custody of her son. The Ontario government denied her initial application for “vaccine” injury compensation and continues to delay her second attempt. Instead of offering meaningful support, they have twice suggested Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)—a chilling indictment of their neglect.

Advocacy and Support

Despite her challenges, Kayla remains a courageous advocate, standing against big pharma and suing Moderna in a true David-versus-Goliath battle. Two grassroots organizations, Veterans for Freedom link to Veterans for Freedom and The Canadian Independent link to Canadian Independent, have stepped forward to assist her. My team and I are honored to join their efforts.

Kayla struggles daily with basic tasks we take for granted, yet her strength and determination inspire us all. Please join us in supporting her:

