In part two of this interview with Kla TV, I explain how the COVID response evolved into a coordinated global operation enforced through international institutions, captured regulators, media propaganda, and the deliberate persecution of dissenting physicians. I describe how the World Health Organization functioned as a central funnel for policy, how medical colleges enforced compliance through intimidation, and how individual doctors, including myself and colleagues such as Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, were targeted to create fear and silence dissent.

Thank you to Kla TV for hosting this interview. You can find more important journalism on their website and follow them on X (Formerly Twitter).

How Globalist Policies Were Enforced

As events unfolded, it became evident that national COVID responses were not independent from external influence. Countries across the world adopted nearly identical policies, slogans, and timelines. The World Health Organization acted as the central conduit through which this agenda was transmitted into national governments.

The WHO’s funding structure was central to this process. While taxpayers around the world contributed through their governments, they had no influence over how funds were used. At the same time, large voluntary contributions from private interests such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation clearly carried agenda-setting influence. This allowed unelected actors to shape global health policy without democratic accountability, using a declared emergency as justification.

Media Capture and the Manufacture of Fear

Governments reinforced this agenda by financially capturing the media. In Canada, this occurred under Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, which announced large-scale media bailouts prior to the COVID period. These funds transformed major outlets into propaganda channels. Rather than scrutinizing policy, the media amplified fear, repeated official messaging, and portrayed dissenting voices as dangerous.

This media capture followed earlier evidence of institutional corruption, most notably the SNC-Lavalin affair. When then–Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould refused to participate in political meddling and raised concerns, she was removed from cabinet. The subsequent consolidation of media funding made independent journalism weaker.

When COVID arrived, the pieces were in place to impose the injections on the population, and suppress meaningful debate. Public perception was deliberately shaped to accept coercion as a form of care and compliance as necessary for the common good.

Medical Colleges Enforcing Obedience

Medical regulators and colleges across jurisdictions acted in lockstep. Physicians who questioned policy, spoke publicly, or attempted to treat patients using established principles were targeted.

Investigations were launched without any patient complaints. Anonymous accusations, public health objections, and even social media posts were treated as sufficient evidence. Licenses were suspended, restrictions imposed, and careers dismantled. This created the illusion of consensus.

Physicians Targeted for Ethical Care

Some doctors suffered particularly severe consequences. Dr. Crystal Luchkiw was targeted after refusing to falsify death certificates and after speaking publicly against the agenda. Her clinic was effectively destroyed, her practice shuttered, and her patients left without care. Physicians including Dr. Patrick Phillips, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, and Dr. Francis Christian faced similar persecution. These actions were carried out openly, serving as a warning to others.

Patients Left Unprotected

I briefly returned to clinical practice to help cover for Dr. Crystal Luchkiw after her practice was forcibly closed. However, my license was suspended on the afternoon of the same day I resumed seeing patients. In that short window, I encountered individuals who had been without access to their physician for months…

They presented with serious injuries that developed after receiving injections, including aggressive cancers, major blood clots, neurological damage, and cardiac conditions. The patterns were closely correlated, severe, and consistent with concerns already emerging from independent data sources.

What became even clearer than before was the human cost of silencing physicians. By removing doctors who questioned policy or exercised clinical judgment, regulators did not protect patients, but abandoned them.

