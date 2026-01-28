In part one of this interview with Kla TV, I describe how the COVID era exposed deep structural corruption inside modern medicine, from the suppression of basic treatment to the psychological conditioning of doctors themselves. Drawing on my decades in emergency medicine, I recount firsthand experiences of empty hospitals during the supposed crisis, the breakdown of trust between colleagues, and my early investigation into the so-called COVID “vaccines.” What I discovered, before injections were even rolled out, made it necessary for me to put my career on hold and warn the public: this was not a medical response to a health threat, but a coordinated experiment rooted in deception and coercion.

Thank you to Kla TV for hosting this interview. You can find more important journalism on their website and follow them on X (Formerly Twitter).

The Reality Behind the Narrative

When the “pandemic” began, I was working long shifts in emergency departments that, according to the media, were meant to be overwhelmed. In reality, they were often completely empty. Entire shifts passed without a single patient. After decades in emergency medicine, including rural practice where patients could arrive at any moment, this was unprecedented.

When I studied the virus itself, I noticed another glaring inconsistency. Long-established treatment principles were suddenly abandoned. Pneumonia, regardless of cause, has always required timely intervention. Yet treatments that should have been routine and obvious were discouraged, or outright blocked.

Fractured Trust Inside Hospitals

As I began speaking openly, my relationships with colleagues changed almost overnight. People I had worked with for years, who had witnessed my competence and integrity firsthand, suddenly questioned my legitimacy. Respect vanished. The shift was not driven by evidence or reason, but by fear-driven psychological manipulation.

Medicine has become an environment where the safest legal path for a practitioner is conformity. Doing what everyone else does matters more than patient outcomes. Deviation, even if it means saving lives, carries substantial professional risk. This culture, produced long before COVID, allowed medical institutions to push a dangerous agenda onto the population.

Examining the “Vaccine” Claims

Before any COVID “vaccine” was administered, I reviewed the regulatory submissions myself. I focused first on the ingredients, and what I found was unmistakable. These products were lipid nanoparticle delivery systems carrying modified genetic material. By definition, they could not be called traditional vaccines.

Lipid nanoparticles are engineered to bypass the body’s natural barriers and distribute genetic instructions throughout tissues and organs. They encourage human cells to manufacture spike protein internally. Based on basic biological principles alone, the grave harms that have resulted from these products were predictable.

Choosing Principles Over My Position

By late 2020, it became clear to me that the population was being driven toward a large-scale medical intervention under false pretenses. Knowing that any physician who resisted would be targeted financially and professionally, I resigned my positions, downsized my life, and committed fully to research and public education.

Subsequent independent analyses confirmed what the original documentation had already revealed, while uncovering even more sinister elements. Dangerous contaminants, DNA fragments, and genetic control elements were identified by researchers, yet when these findings were presented to authorities, they were dismissed without serious investigation.

Medical Collapse Leading to Harm

This was not a simple error in judgment. It was an ethical collapse. Institutions abandoned informed consent, suppressed debate, and enforced compliance through fear and coercion. Medicine ceased to function as a healing profession and became an enforcement mechanism.

