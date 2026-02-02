In part three of this interview with Kla TV, I focus on the direct consequences of the COVID “vaccine” campaign and the moral crossroads now facing healthcare workers. I explain how these injections function inside the human body, why the resulting injuries unfold in identifiable phases, and how medical reporting systems were manipulated to conceal causation.

Professional Persecution and Silencing

Physicians who attempted to investigate or speak about post-injection injuries were systematically targeted. Doctors who reported abnormal clotting, neurological injury, or myocarditis to hospitals, colleges, or public health authorities were instructed to cease discussion or face investigation. Referrals were rejected, hospital privileges were restricted, and specialists declined consultations once an injection-related cause was apparent.

Licenses were suspended or threatened not for clinical harm or negligence, but for deviating from approved narratives. In British Columbia, this authority came in the form of the Health Professions and Occupations Act, which explicitly empowered government-appointed regulators to mandate injections and discipline health professionals who refused compliance or expressed dissenting views.

Concealment Through Inadequate Diagnoses

This enforced silence carried directly into diagnosis. When patients presented with new autoimmune disease, myocarditis, or sudden neurological decline, clinicians applied familiar diagnostic labels while deliberately excluding the injections as a possible cause.

Autopsies followed a similar pattern. Testing for spike protein was routinely omitted, even when deaths closely followed injection. Instead, investigations generally focused on the possibility of rare hereditary or incidental causes. When independent pathologists later used immunofluorescent staining, spike protein was identified in tissues where it did not belong. This should have been standard procedure.

Persistent Spike Production and Disease

It was claimed that spike protein production from the COVID “vaccines” would be brief, but this has been proven false. Laboratory findings show continued spike production more than 700 days after injection, with no clear endpoint. Cells that produce spike protein are recognized as foreign and attacked by the immune system, resulting in ongoing tissue damage rather than recovery.

This injury is compounded by how the modified messenger RNA functions inside the cell. Only part of the process produces the intended spike protein. A significant amount produces malformed and random proteins, some of which resemble the body’s own tissues. Over time, this sustained immune activation leads to autoimmune disease, often diagnosed as lupus or idiopathic myocarditis, without recognizing the novel underlying cause.

Immune Collapse and the Rise of Cancer

Over time, immune dysregulation cripples the immune system. Constant engagement against spike protein and self-tissues depletes immune reserves, including key T-cell populations. This pattern resembles acquired immune deficiency, historically associated with HIV. Many are now calling this “vaccine”-induced acquired immune deficiency (VAIDS).

As immunity declines, latent infections reactivate and malignant cells escape detection. Cancers that would normally be suppressed begin to appear. This phase follows earlier waves of clotting, myocarditis, and neurological injury and represents a longer-term consequence of immune collapse. The trajectory is clear, but the scale of harm remains unknown.

An Inverted Ethical System

Medicine now operates inside an inverted system. Those who comply with harmful directives are insulated from consequences. Those who uphold ethics, ask questions, or attempt to identify cause are punished. Institutional legitimacy has collapsed because truth is no longer the standard.

In this environment, legitimacy does not come from authority, credentials, or consensus. It comes from moral grounding and adherence to biological reality. The choice is no longer theoretical. The survival of patients, future generations, and the integrity of medicine itself depends on whether enough individuals are willing to live by truth, rather than lies.

