Here’s a Mother's Day Message from The Wellness Company Canada

A Special Announcement from Dr Paul Alexander, Dr Roger Hodkinson, Dr William Makis, Dr Julie Ponesse, and Dr Mark Trozzi; the Wellness Company Canada launches today!

On March 16th, 2023 we presented the emergence of The Wellness Company in the USA. The post was titled: New Health Care for Smart Patients and Good Doctors – Doctors Peter McCullough, Harvey Risch, Richard Amerling, Heather Gessling and others join Canadian visionary Foster Colson in building a legitimate new health care system

Many of you wrote asking “when or if The Wellness Company could come to Canada?”

Bringing legitimate health care into Canada now, is as challenging as it once was to smuggle bibles into the Soviet Union. Despite that, myself and other covid truth leaders, have been in meetings for months with The Wellness Company. Today, I am pleased to announce the launch of The Wellness Company Canada.

TWC Canada’s Chief Medical and Scientific Board is composed of a short list of people whom you’ve rightly come to trust over the past three years. We are

, Dr Roger Hodkinson,

,

, and myself Dr Mark Trozzi.

We promise to direct The Wellness Company Canada so it delivers real health solutions for smart Canadians. We will never compromise or cooperate with big pharma or the global predators that created covid and the deadly injections.

We plan to bring a full spectrum of healthcare services to Canadians. The regulatory and political hurdles are significant. Here is our current schedule and road map for the next five months.

Beyond this, we aspire to provide in person health care, and hospitals that will set a new global standard in stark contrast to the corrupt remains of old institutions.

Please check out our site, services, memberships and products including TWC Spike Support Formula to help with the new poison and major cause of disease and death: the Spike Protein, which victims bodies produce following the coerced genetic injections mislabeled as “safe and effective covid-19 vaccines”.

Through the TWC Canada, Canadians receive large savings compared to ordering through the US company. Shipping is free for members and first month membership is only 99 cents with the discount code NEWMEMBERS at check out. Receive a 10% discount on everything with the discount code TROZZI.