Links & Information

More information about the National Citizens Inquiry

Please help support the National Citizens Inquiry

Videos of expert testimonies at the NCI hearings in Toronto MArch 30 – April 1, 2023

Dr Trozzi Powerful Testimony | National Citizens Inquiry

Dr Laura Braden Exposes Big Pharma’s Lies and Recklessness. A highly organized deep scientific dive, that should trigger arrests in Canada and halt the covid injections immediately.

Legal Battle to Restore Health Care | Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander

Great video collection from the National Citizens Inquiry. Dr Patrick Phillips, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Chris Melburn, and Journalist Rodney Palmer

Veteran Police Investigator Vincent Gircys NCI Testimony. There is absolutely adequate evidence to initiate a full scale criminal investigation into the events of covid 19: the actions of governments, medical colleges and others.

Dr. Robert Malone’s Testimony on COVID-19 Injections and the 5th Generation Warfare Against Humanity

Licensed Funeral Director Laura Jeffery on Post-Vaccine Embalming at NCI

More recorded NCI hearing testimonies